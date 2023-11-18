UAPB teams to play at home

Both University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff basketball teams are home tonight for a nonconference doubleheader.

The UAPB women will host Texas A&M-Texarkana for their home opener at 5 p.m. The UAPB men will then host Incarnate Word at 7:30.

The Lady Lions (0-2) will be in action for the first time in 10 days after opening the season with a pair of road losses to Oregon State and Oregon. This will be the first of three nonconference home games for them this season and their only November home game.

The Golden Lions (3-1) return home for their only nonconference home game against a Division I opponent this season.

The women showed potential in the Pacific Northwest against Pac-12 competition and now have a chance to get in the win column against an NAIA foe. The Lady Lions are led by Zaay Green and Coriah Beck. Green is averaging 25 points per game, while Beck is averaging 12.5. The duo combined to make 11 of 23 3-pointers in two games in Oregon.

TAMU-Texarkana (1-3) is scoring 64.8 points per game, led by juniors Jaslyn Woods and Kayla Williams and sophomore Semaj Adams. Defensively, the Lady Eagles have allowed 82.8 points per game.

The UAPB men have won three straight games after Monday’s thrilling 85-83 road win at Central Arkansas. The Golden Lions are shooting a blistering 43 percent from 3-point range and 50.4 percent overall from the field. Four players are averaging double digit points per game, led by Kylen Milton with 25.5.

Incarnate Word (1-2), of San Antonio, should be the toughest home opponent for UAPB until conference play begins. The Cardinals are coming off a 104-63 win against Division III foe Schreiner University (Texas). They are 0-2 against Division I foes so far with road losses at No. 19 Texas and Tulsa but should still provide UAPB with a decent test compared to the two non-Division I foes still scheduled to travel to Pine Bluff before the end of the calendar year.

The Cardinals are led by junior guard Sky Wicks, who is averaging 23.3 points per game and is 7 of 18 from 3.

This will be the only nonconference doubleheader for UAPB’s teams this season.