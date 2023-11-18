UAPB women’s capsule

Women

Texas A&M-Texarkana at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Texas A&M-Texarkana 1-3, UAPB 0-2

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Texas A&M-Texarkana

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Semaj Adams, 5-10, So.;13,8;9.5

G Jaslyn Woods, 5-8, Jr.;14,3;2.0

G Quren Santiago, 5-2, Jr.;7,5;2.3

C Delfina Misiuna, 6-2, Jr.;5.8;3.0

F Kayla Williams, 5-11, Jr.;11.8;7.3

COACH Chris Minner (1-3 in first season at Texas A&M-Texarkana, 247-70 in 11th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.;25.0;4.0

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.;12.5;2.5

G Corina Carter, 5-6, Jr.;3.5;1.5

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.;4.5;5.0

F Maori Davenport, 6-5, Sr.;2.5;5.5

COACH Dawn Thornton (37-75 in fifth season at UAPB an,85-145 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

TAMT.;UAPB

64.8;Points for;67.0

82.8;Points against;85.5

-9.8;Rebound margin;-14.0

-5.0;Turnover margin;0.5

35.3;FG pct.;35.0

26.2;3-pt pct.;29.6

55.4;FT pct.;74.1

CHALK TALK Following today, UAPB will play in the Van Cancellor Classic from Nov. 24-26 in Katy, Texas. The Golden Lions will face Tulsa, Mississippi State and Clemson. ... Chris Minner coached for three seasons at Midway (Ky.) University before taking over at Texas A&M-Texarkana in August. ... UAPB's Zaay Green in ninth in the country in scoring with 25 points per game.

-- Erick Taylor