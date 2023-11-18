STATE DIVISION I MEN

IOWA 88, ARKANSAS STATE 74

The Arkansas State (1-3) men’s basketball team fell 88-74 to the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on the road Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

It was the second loss of the season for the Red Wolves against an opponent from the Big Ten. ASU fell to the Wisconsin 105-76 on Nov. 6 in Madison, Wis.

Ben Krikke led the way for Iowa with 25 points and nine rebounds in the contest. Dasonte Bowen scored 17 points for the Hawkeyes and Josh Dix added 10 points off the bench in the win.

The game was tied at 36 with under 5 minutes remaining in the first half, but the Hawkeyes used a 13-3 run to go into halftime with a 49-39 lead.

Freddy Hicks led the Red Wolves in scoring with 21 points and added seven assists on the night. Taryn Todd recorded 16 points in the loss for ASU, while Caleb Fields and Derrian Ford scored 14 points and 11 points, respectively.

The Red Wolves were competitive, especially in the early going, but 18 ASU turnovers that led to 17 points for Iowa proved to be costly. The Hawkeyes never trailed in the game.

Vanderbilt 75, Central Arkansas 71

Vanderbilt made five free throws in the final 24 seconds Friday night to defeat the University of Central Arkansas at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bears (1-3) trailed 41-33 at halftime despite holding the Commodores (3-1) scoreless over the final three minutes.

In the second half, Vanderbilt's Isaiah West and Ezra Manjon led all scorers with 10 points each, but eight UCA players scored in the half for the Bears to outscore the Commodores 38-34. Manjon led Vanderbilt with 16 points.

UCA held Vanderbilt to 9-of-30 shooting on three-point attempts.

Four Bears reached double figures: Masai Olowokere (11), Javion Guy-King (11), Danield Sofield (11) and Ubong Abasi Etim (10).

UCA's Elias Cato was held to a season-low five points. He fouled out with 11 seconds remaining.