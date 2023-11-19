2,000 pounds, 8,000 lights, 40 years: Florist responsible for the Capital Hotel’s iconic Christmas tree talks about yearly tradition

Florist prepares to deck the halls of historic LR site again

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Josh Snyder

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --11/22/19-- Perry Smith works Friday morning decoration the tree in the lobby of the Capital Hotel in Little Rock. The tree will be on display beginning Tuesday, with appearances by Santa on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. beginning Sunday Dec. 1st.

For roughly four decades, Tipton & Hurst has delivered and set up one of the capital city's most iconic holiday sights.

The day after Thanksgiving, staff from the Little Rock-based florist will once again drag a tree as tall as 40 feet through the front doors of the Capital Hotel, stand...