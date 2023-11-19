2,000 pounds, 8,000 lights, 40 years: Florist responsible for the Capital Hotel’s iconic Christmas tree talks about yearly tradition
Florist prepares to deck the halls of historic LR site again
Today at 1:00 a.m.
by
Josh Snyder
For roughly four decades, Tipton & Hurst has delivered and set up one of the capital city's most iconic holiday sights.
The day after Thanksgiving, staff from the Little Rock-based florist will once again drag a tree as tall as 40 feet through the front doors of the Capital Hotel, stand...