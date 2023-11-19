Anniversaries

Laura and Bert Miller of Little Rock will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary over the holidays with family, friends and their caregivers. The couple were married Nov. 25, 1950. She is the former Laura Bogan and a retired X-ray technician. He is a retired optometrist.

Gwen and Charles Zeigler of Little Rock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today at Union African Methodist Episcopal Church at Sunday worship and a reception. The couple were married Nov. 20, 1973. She is the former Gwen Strong and a retired principal. He is a retired supervisor. They are the parents of Pam Petty of Plano, Texas; and Christian Zeigler of Ville Platte, La. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Wanda and Fred Landers Jr. of Conway have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Nov. 11, 1973. She is the former Wanda Stark and a retired teacher. He is a retired accountant.