Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Nov. 19, 2023

This is "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of Nov. 19, 2023. I'm Alex Thomas, the Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Click here.]

One less thing to worry about this holiday season: The threat of a government shutdown.

President Joe Biden and Congress approved a continuing resolution to fund the government into the start of next year, bucking what had become a congressional tradition of passing a funding measure just days before Christmas.

The spending package has two deadlines for Congress to agree on appropriations bills with new spending amounts: Jan. 19 and Feb. 2.

STORY: Last minute deadlines driving congressional actions, Arkansas delegation says

One provision of the continuing resolution concerns the current farm bill; lawmakers agreed to fund related programs through Sept. 30, 2024. Leaders with the Senate and House Agriculture committees — including Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark. — continue to work on a new measure supporting nutrition, rural development and agriculture programs.

STORY: With farm bill setback, U.S. Senate committee continues review with look at technology

Thank you for listening to "Arkies in the Beltway!" Stay up to date with all news involving Arkansas at arkansasonline.com. Feel free to follow me and what is happening in Washington, D.C.; my handle on all social media platforms is @AlexHouseThomas.



