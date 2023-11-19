Artists Morrison, Peerson bring outdoors in to FSRAM

Some of the artists participating in the Arts at Bost classes at FSRAM studied Cubism and produced self-portraits for the "Arts at Bost: Creativity, Connection and Choices," on display at the museum until Feb. 4. The collection contains subjects ranging from portraits to undersea creatures and collages. (Courtesy Image) While it's too cold for some of us to enjoy the outdoors, Julie Moncrief says the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum boasts views of Arkansas rivers and Eastern Oklahoma landscapes that you won't see anywhere else. Already a subscriber? Log in!