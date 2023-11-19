Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Kiarra Wilson, 5080 Woodstream Drive, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Larry Adams, 3960 Eastern Slope Drive, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
ALMA Jamison Waide Shipman, 1327 Kelly Road, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 11.
AUSTIN Jennifer S. West, 200 Plum Drive, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Karyn Ballard, P.O. Box 3383, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
BEEBE Ronny A. Norman, 408 W. College St., Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Pennie Norman, 408 W. College St., Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Travis Levi Robertson, 14 Bromwich Lane, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Heather Michelle Robertson, 14 Bromwich Lane, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Thomas W. Riddell, 1 Morganshire Drive, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Karl Nathan Bengs, 1 Eppington Lane, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTON Keith Carl Knudson, 119 Butterfield Xing, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Desiree Lynn Mann, 5963 Glenwood Drive, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Justin Ray McDade, 707 Believe, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Joseph Henry Vollmar, 3101 S.W. Harbin Ave., Apt. 1, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
BISMARCK Tracy L. Cranford, 206 Ark. 347, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
BONNERDALE Shirley Delena Horton, 9888 Amity Road, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRADFORD Kevin Cole Conway, 701 Velvet Ridge Road, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Jason Sykes, 714 Sanders Lane, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Sykes, 714 Sanders Lane, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Isabele Ramos, 1019 Arrowhead Road, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
CABOT Ashley R. Galloway, 40 Pinewood Drive, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jason William Burke, 20 Raspberry Lane, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Erica Nicole Burke, 20 Raspberry Lane, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
CAVE SPRINGS Richard William Gray, 115 S. Allen, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
CLARENDON Carl R. Burtram Jr., 1713 Walker St., Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Dianna Malone Ragsdale, 1713 Walker St., Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
CLINTON Stanley D. Duncan, P.O. Box 1127, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Diana Lynne Red, 31 Robinwood Cove, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Cortney Vallean, 1525 Clifton St., Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joshua Lynn Stacy, 1415 Pyramid Drive, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittney Nicole Stacy, 1415 Pyramid Drive, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
CROSSETT Kaniesha M. Parker, 1708 Parkway Drive, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
DANVILLE Darrell Wayne Balch, 301 Cliff St., Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
ENGLAND Kenneth D. Raynor, 70 Raynor St., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
EUREKA SPRINGS Robbi Renee Wilkinson, 259 Meadowlark Lane, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rhonda Darcel DePew, 156 County Road 228, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Victoria D. Brumley, 3743 W. Gardenia Drive, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amber Dee Carl, 1305 N. Leverett Ave., Unit 6, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lance Dean House, 3985 Butterfield Trail, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mary Marie House, 3985 Butterfield Trail, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
FISHER Charley Dale Farms, LLC, 4480 Hoppr Lane, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORREST CITY Jennifer 'desha Wright, 2700 Red Haven Drive, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Chastity Noel Carl, P.O. Box 1244, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Shawn M. Rogers, 3417 Edinburgh Drive, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Misty M. Rogers, 3417 Edinburgh Drive, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tracey Atkinson, 5708 Hedwig Way, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Donald Raye Curtis, 2903 Southridge Estate, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Donnielle Marlene Freeman, 2903 Southridge Estate, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rebecca Louise Walker, 1701Brazil Ave., Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
GASSVILLE Darrell Stephen Pace, 241 Pace Place, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
GRAPEVINE Elizabeth Michaels, P.O. Box 43, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
GREERS FERRY Charles Locklear, 100 Heriage Drive, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARRISBURG Jetty Mills, 13759 Old Military Lane, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Ngan Nguyen, 313 Village Road, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Chic Nails, Inc., 3832 Central Ave., Ste. B, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 11.
Tierra Taylor, 215 Rocky Reef Circle, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charles E. Steward III, 244 Garland Ave., Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mary Margaret O'Malley, 205 Dogwood St., Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Ricky Joe Roark, 131 Emperado Way, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Synthia Ann Roark, 131 Emperado Way, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Cassandra Marie Adams, 313 Richfield Road, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
LaKeysha D. Lawson, 40 Max Howell Place, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Verica Hicks, 1034 Gina Circle, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charlene Henry, 4 Club Court, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Traci Lashun Banks, 104 Foxdell Circle, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Candace Renate Watkins, 2514 Taylor McQueen Place, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Nicholas Alexander Bryant, 1809 Georgia Drive, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Craig Joseph Robinson, 409 N. Bridge St., Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Jana Fells, 2116 Singleton Court, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jon Ellis Higginbotham, 1421 N. University Ave., Apt. S221, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Melba Jean McEntire, 16008 Windham Drive, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sharonda Frantrece Powell, 4714 Stratton Ave., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Laquisha Shead, 6506 Tracy Ave., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Will Small, 919 Lewis St., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christopher Lee Griffin, 105 Clervaux Court, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ericka Anthony, 1505 S. Oak St., Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Dale Terry, 15 Villas Circle, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Joan Terry, 15 Villas Circle, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Joslyn R. Williams, 6507 Tracy Ave., Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sharrond Threet, 3700 W. 19th, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sandra D. Mitchell, 5800 W. 59th St., Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Paris Antoinette Raglin, 2301 Vancouver Drive, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Denise Harp, 13901 L St., Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jake Rackley, 13901 L St., Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Keeshaun J. Baker, 8 Terrace Place, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Raven McFadden, 4300 Bowman Road, Lot 96, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Taracia Garrett, 4 Nandina Circle, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sharnequika Monique Smith, 15000 Chenal Pkwy., Apt. G 106, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brenda Hinton, 6607 Tracy Ave., Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Fushia S. McDonald, 41 Villa Vista Loop, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tracye Diane Hart, 2009 S. Schiller, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
William M. Haley, 4200 Faulkner Road, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Davonta Lawynn Fudge, 10114 Ironton Road, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Wanda M. Bunting, 5211 Bennie Barnes Road, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sharon Mobley, 1912 Green Mountain Drive, Apt. 325C, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Meredith Skyler O'Bannon, 2055 Tippitt Road, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Charlotte A. McFee, 12121 Sardis Road, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Marion R McFee, 12121 Sardis Road, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tashanda Freeman, 6 Richsmith Lane, Apt. 624, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Richard Coston, 298 Majorie Lane, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Neta Coston, 298 Majorie Lane, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
MANILA Alice Geneabeth Shaneyfelt, P.O. Box 1244, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
MORRILTON Melissa Owens, 210 North Bentley St. Apt B, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN HOME Tessa R Stafford, 124 Patricia Lane, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN VIEW Cody Levi Whitaker, 407 Maple Drive, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Amanda J. Taylor, 1005 West B Ave., Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kacey Morris, 2101 Cedar Creek Road, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kyle Brown, 4109 Valles Road, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Raymond Alexander, 13404 Hansfield Circle, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Deborah Alexander, 13404 Hansfield Circle, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Clarence Edward Collins, 6711 White Oak Way, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Helen F. Gaines, 13918 Faulkner Lake, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Marhissa Shelton, 10609 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 17, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
PALESTINE David L. Jones, 260 SFC 840, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Ashlyn Hill, 911 Ada St., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amberly Joiner, 821 W. Main St., Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Angela Revae Moten, 2413 W. 15th Ave., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Samella Miller-Heard, 3209 S. Iris St., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Toie Roby, Sr., 3 Mockingbird Lane., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brandon Robinson, 2933 Regallia Drive, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kendrick A. Ferguson, 4227 W. Sixth Ave., Nov. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tanisha Hadley, 612 E. 21st Ave., Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
POTTSVILLE Dorothy Ann Finch, 246 Pugh Lane, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE Justin Kimball, 814 Linda St., Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
PRESCOTT Lola Gully, 1457 Nevada 18, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
QUITMAN Joseph Kelly, 170 Hidden Lane, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jerri Kelly, 170 Hidden Lane, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
RISON Janet Patrick, 262 Niven Road, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Vic Santiago Flores, 2313 W. Spruce St., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Leslie Kay Anderson, 5104 Sandhurst Drive, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Stacy D. Drewry, 817 Quincy Ave., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Katrina Eve Puckett, 80 Shady Lane, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Eddie M. Bowden, P.O. Box 3, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
SCOTT Oscie M. Lockwood, 7800 Blue Heron Pkwy., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Janita R. Hall-Swadley, 500 Walkers Corner Road, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Travis D. Lee, 719 Randal Cove, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Regina M. Lee, 719 Randal Cove, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Calvin C. Whitaker, 4 Wooden Head Lane, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Octavia T. Whitaker, 4 Wooden Head Lane, Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Chrystie Sams, 787 Keg Mill Road, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Brittney Hunt, 1302 Chesterfield Drive, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christopher J. Gilbert, 1409 Stafford Road, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittany N. Gilbert, 1409 Stafford Road, Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Melissa E. Gonzalez, 10908 Windridge Drive, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jonathan Gonzalez Alvarez, 10908 Windridge Drive, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittany D. Sledge, 4331 Spring Glen Drive, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Wilfred Lynn Isbell, 751 Ark. 16 East, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Emily Stever, 2425 E. Kenwood St., Apt. 1C, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Charles R. Drum, 801 E. Lake Francis Drive, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Mary A. Drum, 801 E. Lake Francis Drive, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Cathy Caren Cole, 1902 Willard St., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lawrence J. Jaro, 14890 Wildcat Creek Road, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christy A. Jaro, 14890 Wildcat Creek Road, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY Otis Harold Morris, 420 Birch Road, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Youlonda Georgette Thomas, 420 Birch Road, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Paul Reed, 309 Roosevelt Place, Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sterling Hermon, 123 Commercial Drive B, Apt. A, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sherrye Thompkins, 601 N. College, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Lesley Fincher, 1406 N. 26th St., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
David J. Rofkahr, 2200 Blue Ridge Drive, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Stephanie L. Rofkahr, 2200 Blue Ridge Drive, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sarah Beth Deuster, 2500 Mimosa St., Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charles James Deuster, 2500 Mimosa St., Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Dennis Meadors, 402 Crestview Drive, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Patricia Meadors, 402 Crestview Drive, Nov. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
VILONIA Kyle Thompson, 24 Green Meadows Drive, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
WALDO Terry Dewayne Hardwell, P.O. Box 243, Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST FORK Charles W. Sumpter, 1353 Homestead Lane., Nov. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Rasheal Reneee McClanton, 408 N. 36th St., Nov. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Jonathan Heath Peyton, 213 Hardin Reed Road., Nov. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mattina Cummins, 4200 Sundown Lane., Nov. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brandon Bishop, 216 Shamsie Lane., Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kanekalon W. Bishop, 216 Shamsie Lane., Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tiffanie Leanna Davidson, 3602 Ark. 104, Apt. 1, Nov. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.