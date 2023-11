FAQ - An Evening In The Past: Benjamin Franklin

WHAT -- You might have seen him on the $100 bill, but how much do you really know about Benjamin Franklin? Meet him -- or feel like you did -- at the ninth annual Evening in the Past, complete with period-inspired menu and era-appropriate cocktails.

WHEN -- 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4

WHERE -- U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith

COST -- $75 or $700 for a table for 10

INFO -- 242-1789 or usmmuseum.org/event