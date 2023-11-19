Bentonville man receives 26-year prison sentence for sex crimes involving two teen girls

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was sentenced to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving two girls.

Trevor Blake, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. His plea was under an agreement Peter Giardino, Blake's attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Blake was arrested in September 2022 in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl's mother went through her daughter's cellphone and discovered Blake was having a sexual relationship with the girl, according to the affidavit. Her daughter admitted to having a sexual relationship with Blake, according to the affidavit.

The teen also admitted the relationship when she was interviewed at the Children's Safety Center in Springdale, according to the affidavit.

Blake was arrested in April on a sexual indecency charge after a 14-year-old girl's mother reported to police she learned her daughter had been sexually involved with Blake after she contracted sexually transmitted diseases, according to the affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County where she said she and Blake smoked marijuana, drank alcohol and had sex, according to the affidavit.

McDonald read a statement on behalf of the older girl.

"Trevor Blake, there are no words to express how you have impacted my life," McDonald read. "Not only that night, but for as long as I live, you took advantage of me when I was 14 years old. I was drunk and too high to understand what was happening when I was a child."

The teen said Blake's actions have affected her past and future.

"I was a child. You were a grown man, and you told me not to tell anybody about this," McDonald read. "You knew better. Now I have to spend the rest of my life dealing with the consequences of your actions, as do you."

Blake declined to speak when Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren gave him the opportunity.

Karren accepted the plea agreement and Blake's guilty plea.

Blake was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

He will be required to register as a sex offender, and he must complete a sex offender treatment program.

The judge ordered Blake not to have any contact with the girls, and Blake is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with any minors.