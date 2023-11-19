Best-sellers

Fiction

1. DIRTY THIRTY by Janet Evanovich. The 30th book in the Stephanie Plum series. Plum tracks a local jeweler's former security guard and has an overnight stakeout with relatives.

2. THE EXCHANGE by John Grisham. In a sequel to "The Firm," Mitch McDeere, now a partner at the world's largest law firm, gets caught up in a sinister plot.

3. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

4. THE SECRET by Lee Child and Andrew Child. The 28th book in the Jack Reacher series. It's 1992 and Reacher looks into the cause of a string of mysterious deaths.

5. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

6. HOLLY by Stephen King. Private detective Holly Gibney investigates whether a married pair of octogenarian academics had anything to do with Bonnie Dahl's disappearance.

7. TOM LAKE by Ann Patchett. Three daughters who return to their family orchard in the spring of 2020 learn about their mother's relationship with a famous actor.

8. LET US DESCEND by Jesmyn Ward. Annis, sold by the white enslaver who fathered her, tries to comfort herself with memories of her mother and stories of her African warrior grandmother.

9. A FIRE IN THE FLESH by Jennifer L. Armentrout. The third book in the Flesh and Fire series. The destinies of Nyktos and Sera may be out of their hands.

10. ABSOLUTION by Alice McDermott. Two American women form an uneasy alliance in Saigon in 1963.

Nonfiction

1. THE WOMAN IN ME by Britney Spears. The Grammy Award-winning pop star details her personal and professional experiences, including the years she spent under a conservatorship overseen by her father.

2. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The late actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," shares stories from his childhood and struggles with sobriety.

3. BEING HENRY by Henry Winkler with James Kaplan. The Emmy Award-winning actor shares how playing roles such as the Fonz and struggles with dyslexia affected his life.

4. PREQUEL by Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host and co-author of "Bag Man" details a campaign to overthrow the U.S. government and install authoritarian rule prior to and during our involvement in World War II.

5. ELON MUSK by Walter Isaacson. The author of "The Code Breaker" traces Musk's life and summarizes his work on electric vehicles, private space exploration and artificial intelligence.

6. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

7. KILLING THE WITCHES by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 13th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series gives a portrayal of the events of 1692 and 1693 in Salem Village, Mass.

8. RENEGADE by Adam Kinzinger with Michael D'Antonio. The former U.S. representative from Illinois gives an account of his time serving in the military and on the Jan. 6 committee.

9. THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host and author of "American Marxism" argues for the defeat of the Democratic Party.

10. ROMNEY by McKay Coppins. A staff writer at The Atlantic profiles the Republican senator from Utah and former governor of Massachusetts.

Paperback fiction

1. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE by Anthony Doerr.

2. THE GRAHAM EFFECT by Elle Kennedy.

3. WILDFIRE by Hannah Grace.

4. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

5. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

Paperback nonfiction

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. THE HUNDRED YEARS' WAR ON PALESTINE by Rashid Khalidi.

4. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl.

Source: The New York Times