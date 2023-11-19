Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Parks City of Little Rock, 4400 River Mountain Road, Little Rock, $835,000.

Parks City of Little Rock, 5207 Western Hills Ave., Little Rock, $100,000.

Parks City of Little Rock, 1501 Leisure Place, Little Rock, $87,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Mark Baker Custom, 30 Deauville Circle, Little Rock, $925,000.

DKS Custom Homes, LLC, 173 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $445,000.

H.A. Custom Homes, LLC, 363 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $410,000.

Lovestock Construction, 1915 Aldersgate Road, Little Rock, $336,740.

Lovestock Construction, 1917 Aldersgate Road, Little Rock, $336,740.

Generations Investment, 13 Natchez, Little Rock, $285,000.

Sidney Miller, 5116 Nancy Court, Little Rock, $260,000.

Reddy Innovative, 201 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Terra Firma Project, 519 Johnson St., Little Rock, $212,550.

Joseph Buchman, 1921 Sanford Drive, U-1, Little Rock, $180,000.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 1005 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.

Richard Fish, 3811 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, $125,000.

Twin Brothers, Inc., 19 Ensbury Place, Little Rock, $100,000.

318 Construction, 7215 Richwood Road, Little Rock, $98,402.