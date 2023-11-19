Business people

HIGHER EDUCATION

Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch has been named president and chief executive officer of The American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

MEDIA

LaDawn Lee Fuhr is the new corporate relations director for Arkansas State University's public broadcasting service, KASU-FM, the oldest public radio station in Arkansas.

MEDICAL

Sean Taverna, Ph.D., is the new dean of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Graduate School.

Dr. Hamza Rayes has joined Arkansas Heart Hospital's medical team.

Dr. Kevin Barber recently began seeing patients at Baptist Health Women's Clinic-North Little Rock.

Baptist Health Family Clinic-Bryant welcomed Missy Chapdelaine, APRN, to its team of providers caring for patients in Saline County.