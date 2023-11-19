‘Champion’ trees loom large in Springdale

There are a couple of special trees near Rabbit Foot Lodge in Springdale.
Champions, in fact.
The city can now boast it has two of the biggest trees of their species on land that's accessible to the public.
Southern Catalpa, 65 feet tall, biggest in Arkansas, may be over 250 years old
Today at 4:20 a.m.
