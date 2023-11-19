‘Champion’ trees loom large in Springdale

Southern Catalpa, 65 feet tall, biggest in Arkansas, may be over 250 years old

Today at 4:20 a.m.

by Stacy Ryburn

A southern catalpa stands Thursday at a property along Silent Grove Road in Springdale. The two trees were named state champions by the state Forestry Division, a hackberry and a southern catalpa. The hackberry is about 90 feet tall while the southern catalpa is about 65 feet tall. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

There are a couple of special trees near Rabbit Foot Lodge in Springdale.

Champions, in fact.

The city can now boast it has two of the biggest trees of their species on land that's accessible to the public.