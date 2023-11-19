Complete list of Arkansas candidate filings

This is a list of candidates who filed for state office during the week-long filing period at the state Capitol that concluded Tuesday.
Abbreviations: Democrat, (D); Libertarian, (L); Republican, (R); Independent, (I); Write-in, (W). All judicial candidates are nonpartisan. Names are shown as filed.
The partisan primaries are March 5, 2024, as is the judicial general election. If necessary, runoff elections will be held April 2, 2024. The general election is Nov. 5, 2024.
U.S. PRESIdENT
President Joseph R. Biden Jr, D
Doug Burgum, R
Ron DeSantis, R
Nikki Haley, R
Vivek Ramaswamy, R
Donald J. Trump, R
Asa Hutchinson, R
Ryan L. Binkley, R
Stephen P. Lyons, D
Marianne Williamson, D
Chris Christie, R
Armando Mando Perez-Serrato, D
David Stuckenberg, R
Frankie Lozada, D
Cenk Uygur, D
Dean Phillips, D
U.S. HOUSE
Caitlan Draper, D, District 3
Rodney Govens, D, District 1
Congressman French Hill, R, District 2
Marcus A. Jones, D, District 2
Congressman Bruce Westerman, R, District 4
Congressman Steve Womack, R, District 3
Congressman Rick Crawford, R, District 1
Risie Howard, D, District 4
State Sen. Clint Penzo, R, District 3
John White, I, District 4
STATE TREASURER
John Pagan, D
Sec. of State John Thurston, R
ARKANSAS SENATE
Erika Askeland, D, District 20
Sen. Steve Crowell, R, District 3
Sen. Breanne Davis, R, District 25
Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R, District 18
Sen. Jim Dotson, R, District 34
Sen. Scott Flippo, R, District 23
Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D, District 8
Sen. Ben Gilmore, R, District 1
Sen. Bart Hester, R, District 33
Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R, District 4
Sen. Mark Johnson, R, District 17
Michelle Justice, D, District 25
Sandy Maier, D, District 22
Sen. Matt McKee, R, District 6
Sen. John Payton, R, District 22
Sen. Jim Petty, R, District 29
Sen. Terry Rice, R, District 5
Rep. Jamie Scott, D, District 12
Mark Silvey,R, Senate District 3
Maureen Skinner,D, District 17
Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R, District 26
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R, District 20
Tommy Wayne Wagner, Jr., R, District 19
Sen. David Wallace, R, District 19
Kaylee Wedgeworth, D, District 34
ARKANSAS HOUSE
State Representative Brandon Achor, R, District 71
Tink Albright, R, District 4
Rep. Fred Allen, D, District 77
Rep. Wade Andrews, R, District 98
David Barber, D, District 12
Rep. Sonia Eubanks Barker, R, District 96
Lincoln Barnett, D, District 63
Glenn Barnes, D, District 65
Tom Bartole, D, District 68
James Henry Bartolomei,D, District 78
Ty Bates, R, District 24
Rep. Howard M. Beaty Jr, R, District 95
Rep. Rick Beck, R, District 43
Tammi Northcutt Bell, R, District 63
Rep. Mary Bentley, R, District 54
Rep. Stan Berry, R, District 44
Kwami Abdul-Bey, D, District 69
Ciara' Bolte, D, District 57
Arnetta Bradford, R, District 88
Robert Leslie Bradford, R, District 88
Bill Bradshaw, D, District 86
Samuel Brazell, Jr., D, District 82
Rep. Harlan Breaux, R, District 6
Alyssa Brown, R, District 41
Rep. Keith Brooks, R, District 78
Rep. Karilyn Brown, R, District 67
Rep. Matt Brown, R, District 55
Jeff Burks, R, District 51
Nick Burkes, R, District 14
Rep. Rebecca Burkes, R, District 11
Kanisher Wooten Caldwell, D, District 65
State Representative Joey Carr, R, District 34
Rep. John P. Carr, R, District 15
O'Dell Carr, D, District 97
Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R, District 30
Horace Ray Charles, D, District 96
Paul Childress, R, District 83
Rep. Nicole Clowney, D, District 21
Rep. Cameron Cooper, R, District 57
Rep. Andrew Collins, D, District 73
Billy Cook, D, District 19
Doug Corbitt, D, District 54
Rep. Bruce Cozart, R, District 91
Rep. Cindy Crawford, R, District 51
Jeremy Criner, R, District 17
Rep. Carol Dalby, R, District 100
Teresa Dannaway, D, District 83
Rep. Ryan Davis, D, District 76
Rick Delaney, D, District 6
Ben Derrick, I, District 89
Rep. Matt Duffield, R, District 53
James Eaton, R, District 26
Rep. Les Eaves, R, District 58
Andrew Cade Eberly, D, District 67
Rep. Denise Ennett, D, District 80
Rep. Jon S. Eubanks, R, District 46
Rep. Brian S. Evans, R, District 68
Kellee Mitchell Farris, D, District 62
Lauren Faulk, D, District 42
Rep. Ken Ferguson, D, District 64
Whitney Sheree Freeman, D, District 45
Rep. Tony Furman, R, District 82
Stephanie Funk, D, District 15
Rep. Denise Garner, D, District 20
Amie Gates, D, District 53
State Representative Jimmy Gazaway, R, District 31
Diana Gonzales Worthen, D, District 9
Rep. Justin Gonzales, R, District 89
Rep. Zack Gramlich, R, District 50
Cassandra D. Green, D, District 71
Joshua Hagan, R, District 14
Brad Hall, R, District 24
James A. Hall, I, District 5
Desmond Hammett, D, District 34
Rep. RJ Hawk, R, District 81
Lisa Head, D, District 37
Rep. Hope Hendren Duke, R, District 12
Dolly Henley, R, District 88
Rey Hernandez, D, District 11,
Rep. DeAnna Hodges, R, District 9
Rep. Mike Holcomb, R, District 93
Alex Holladay, D, District 70
Sherry Holliman,D, District 35
Rep. Steve Hollowell, R, District 37
Hamilton Holmes, D, District 30
Jerry Holmes, R, District 41
Rep. Ashley Hudson, D, District 75
Ryan Intchauspe, D, District 24
Rep. Lane Jean, R, District 99
Demetris Johnson Jr., D, District 35
Rep. Lee Johnson, R, District 47
Rep. Jack Ladyman, R, District 32
Fred Leonard, D, District 63
Tyler L. Linton, D, District 98
Rep. Wayne Long, R, District 39
Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R, District 18
Rep. Roger D. Lynch, R, District 60
Rep. John Maddox, R, District 86
Rep. Steve Magie, D, District 56
Jacob Malloy, D, District 14
Rep. Julie Mayberry, R, District 92
Rep. Mindy McAlindon, R, District 10
David McAvoy, D, District 32
Rep. Rick McClure, R, District 29
Rep. Austin McCollum, R, District 8
Robin W. McCray, D, District 50
Rep. Tippi McCullough, D, District 74
Rep. Mark D. McElroy, R, District 62
Trevor McGarrah, D, District 58
Rep. Richard McGrew, R, District 85
Jessie McGruder, D, District 35
Cortney Warwick McKee, D, District 85
Rep. Brit McKenzie, R, District 7
Rep. Ron McNair, R, District 5
David McPherson, D, District 7
Justin Meeks, D, District 18
Rep. Stephen Meeks, R, District 42
Dexter R. Miller, D, District 62
Rep. Jon Milligan, R, District 33
Rep. Jeremiah Moore, R, District 61
Rep. Kendra Moore, R, District 23
Queen Lakeslia Mosley, D, District 56
David Murray, D, District 92
Cynthia Nations, D, District 55
Jason Nazarenko, R, District 4
Tom Nowlin, D, District 41
Caitlin Tannehill Oxford, D, District 25
Rep. Stetson Painter, R, District 3
Daniel Parker, D, District 36
Rep. Shad Pearce, R, District 40
Mark W. Perry, D, District 66
Rep. Aaron M. Pilkington, R, District 45
Coty W. Powers, R, District 30
Nick Priest, R, District 66
Rep. Chad Puryear, R, District 25
Rep. David Ray, R, District 69
Timmy Reid, R, District 27
Rep. Marcus E. Richmond, R, District 52
Rep. R. Scott Richardson, R, District 13
Rep. Jay Richardson, D, District 49
Robin G. Roark, D, District 96
Rep. Ryan A. Rose, R, District 48
Rep. Johnny Rye, R, District 36
Kate Schaffer, D, District 10
Rep. Bart Schulz, R, District 28
Rep. Matthew J. Shepherd, R, District 97
Rep. Tara Shephard, D, District 79
Ashley Sheys, D, District 13
Kim Slaughter, R, District 56
Brandt Smith, R, District 32
Grant Smith, D, District 77
Rep. Joy C. Springer, D, District 76
Tracy Steele, D, District 72
Rep. Trey Steimel, R, District 2
Jill Summerford,D, District 84
Annette Taylor, D, District 94
Robert Thorne Jr., J.P., R, District 35
Gina Thomas-Littlejohn, D, District 81
Billy Thomen, D, District 63
Gary Tobar, R, District 35
Randy Torres, R, District 17
Rep. Dwight Tosh, R, District 38
Jane-Ellen Udouj-Kutchka, D, District 51
Erin Lee Underhill, D, District 15
Rep. Kendon Underwood, R, District 16
Rep. Steve Unger, R, District 19
Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R, District 87
Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R, District 94
Rep. Steven Walker, R, District 27
Rep. Les Warren, R, District 84
Rep. David Whitaker, D, District 22
Raymond Whiteside, D, District 35
R. Roosevelte Williams III, D, District 80
Kia Sprinkle Wilson, D, District 76
Rep. Carlton Wing, R, District 70
Rep. Richard Womack, R, District 90
Rep. Jeremy Wooldridge, R, District 1
Rep. Jim Wooten, R, District 59
Ken Yang, R, District 83
ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT
Justice Karen Baker, Chief Justice Position 1
Judge Carlton D. Jones, Associate Justice Position 2
Justice Courtney Hudson, Associate Justice Position 2
Justice Barbara Womack Webb, Chief Justice Position 1
Justice Shawn A. Womack, Associate Justice Position 5
Justice Rhonda Wood, Chief Justice Position 1
Jay Martin, Chief Justice Position 1
COURT OF APPEALS
Judge Waymond M. Brown, District 7
Pam Hathaway, District 6, Position 1
Molly McNulty, District 6, Position 1
Judge Casey Tucker, District 6, Position 1
CIRCUIT JUDGE
Doug Brimhall, District 02, Division 04, At Large
Robert Cortinez, District 6, Division 17, Subdistrict 6.2
Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, District 4, Division 6
Brent Eubanks, District 6, Division 17, Subdistrict 6.2
Judge Melanie Martin, District 6, Division 7, Subdistrict 6.2
John Thomas Shepherd, District 13, Division 4
Judge Melinda Blaise Switzer, District 18-East, Division 4
Curtis Walker, Jr., District 2, Division 4, at large
Brooke-Augusta Ware, District 06, Division 17, Subdistrict 6.2
Karen Whatley, District 6, Division 16, Subdistrict 6.2
DISTRICT JUDGE
Judge Bruce Anderson, District 28
Judge A.J. Anglin, District 1, Division 3
Judge Rita Bailey, District 31, Jacksonville/Maumelle
Rinda Baker, District 5
Judge Jack W. Barker, District 35
Wes Bradford, District 4
Judge Alexander S. Bigger, District 11, Division 2
Judge Henry Boyce, District 15
Judge Kim Bridgforth, District 29, Division 1
Beth Burgess, District 31
Judge Ray Bunch, District 1, Division 2
Judge Sarah Capp, District 7
Judge Jason Carter, District 22
District Judge Chris Carnahan, District 9, Division 1
Judge Jodi Carney, District 10
Stephanie Casady, District 32, Division 2
Carol Collins, District 8
Judge Jeff Conner, District 1, Division 4
Judge Mark Derrick, District 23, Division 2
Judge B. Park Eldridge, Jr., District 16, Division 1
Arron Edwards, District 5
Judge Clay Ford, District 32, Division 1
Judge Tommy Fowler, District 19, Division 2
Judge Melinda N. French, District 27
Judge Billy Jack Gibson, District 33
Tyler Ginn, District 21
Judge Joe Graham, District 41, Division 1
Judge Phillip Green, District 29, Division 3
Judge Chris M. Griffin, District 1, Division 1
Judge Amy Grimes, District 6
Judge Jessica Steel Gunter, District 36, Division 2
Judge Milas "Butch" Hale III, District 31
Judge Reid Harrod, District 26
Judge Randy L. Hill, District 40
Judge Ron Hunter, District 20
David Hogue, District 9, Division 2
Evan David Hogue, District 9, Division 1
Judge Ann Beane Hudson, District 25, Division 1
William Whitfield Hyman, District 6, Fort Smith 3
Judge Mark R. Johnson, District 11, Division 1
Judge Clinton (Casey) Jones, District 2, Division 3
Lorie Mason Jordan, District 9, Division 2
Judge Paula Juels Jones, District 31
Jill Kamps, District 31, Little Rock 1
John L. Kearney, District 29, Division 2
Judge Eric R. Kennedy, District 23, Division 1
Judge David Kueter Boling, District 19, Division 1
Judge Shannon Langston, District 18
Mark D. Leverett, District 31, Little Rock 3
Deidre Luker, District 8
Judge Clinton D. McGue, District 30, Division 2
Justin Mercer, District 23, Division 2
Bryce Allen Montgomery, District 38
Phillip Moon, District 04
Judge Randy Morley, District 31, North Little Rock 2
Judge Brian Mueller, District 12
Phil Murphy, District 9, Division 2
Judge Graham H. Nations, District 2, Division 2
Efrem B. Neely, District 29, Division 2
Daren J. Nelson, District 39
Jim O'Hern, District 6
Chris O'Neill, District Judge District 23, Division 01
Judge Catherine Palmer Dean, District 18
Kara Petro, District 41, Division 2
Judge Mackie Pierce, District 31, Little Rock 1
Lena Pinkerton, District 5
Judge Thomas A. Potter, District 37
Judge Dale Ramsey, District 3
Taylor Samples, District 2, Division 1
Landon Sanders, District 9, Division 2
Mark N. Scalise, District 2, Division 1
Judge J. Baxter Sharp III, District 16, Division 1
Judge Wendy Sharum, District 6, Fort Smith 2
Judge Elizabeth Skinner, District 16, Division 2
Judge Mike Smith, District 25, Division 2
Judge Teresa Hallum Smith, District 30, Division 1
Terra Stephenson, District 02, Division 04
Judge Dan Stidham, District 17
Dana Stone, District 38
Angi Taylor, District 38
Tiarra Tanner, District 21
Tylar Tapp, District 41, Division 2
Judge Chaney Taylor, District 14
Robert E. Tellez, District 31, Little Rock 2
Judge Sam Terry, District 6
Judge Danny Thrailkill, District 24
Ashley Tolleson Moritz, District 38
Andre K. Valley, District Judge District 22
Greg Vardaman, District 40
Judge Michael Wagoner, District 6
Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, District 31
Manya K. Wood, District 36, Division 1
Judge Herbert Wright, District 31, Little Rock 2
Judge Lance Wright, District 13
Judge Tom Wynne, District 34
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Sarah Phillips, District 19-West
Bryan Sexton, District 19-West