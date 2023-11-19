Despite weather, benefit sets record for Camp Aldersgate

Despite the gray skies and rain, Camp Aldersgate's 40th Annual Fish Fry was the most successful ever. The festivities were held Oct. 29 at the camp.

Adding to the success were about 130 volunteers. They fried the catfish, hush puppies and French fries under a pavilion while other volunteers boxed up the meals and handed them to hungry guests. Guests could eat at the pavilion or in the Commons where tables were decorated with pumpkins and fall flowers.

A fishing derby was held at the lake along with a petting zoo and there was face painting and crafts at the Activities Center with volunteers on hand also helping with those activities.

According to a news release, the fish fry raised more than $104,500. Money raised at the event supports the nonprofit which is dedicated to serving people with special needs in a camp environment.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins