Eagles and Chiefs Player Prop Predictions and Best Bets: Bank on These Studs on Monday Night

Two NFL powerhouses close out the action in Week 11 in a rematch of last seasons Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs. Both squads are playing great this year, Philadelphia has the best record in the NFL at 8-1 and Kansas City is right behind them at 7-2. During last years Super Bowl, these teams combined for 73 points but for this matchup, the Over/Under sits at 45.5 on SI Sportsbook.

Sports Illustrateds Kyle Wood lists his best bets and predictions here, but for this article, we are focusing on player props and considering these two juggernauts boast a lot of offensive talent, theres plenty of props to choose from.

Let's get to it!

Eagles and Chiefs Anytime Touchdown Predictions Best Bet: Rashee Rice + 163 Best Bet: DeVonta Smith +163 Best Bet: Jerrick McKinnon +220 Chiefs rookie receiver, Rashee Rice, has two scores in his last three games and is quickly turning into Patrick Mahomes favorite redzone target not named Travis Kelce. While the Eagles are good against the run, their secondary has given up a lot of touchdowns to wide receivers. In fact, receivers caught 14 TDs against Philadelphia, tied for most in the league. At least one wide receiver has scored against the Eagles in each of their last three games and in eight of their nine games this year. Sticking with the Chiefs playmakers, Jerrick McKinnon hasnt been heavily utilized this year but he finished out last season with eight touchdowns in the final six games. Look for Andy Reid and the Chiefs coaches to dial up some plays for their versatile running back inside the red zone on Monday Night. Pivoting to the Eagles playmaker, DeVonta Smith has a touchdown in each of his last two outings and were banking on his TD streak to continue in Week 11. Kansas Citys defense has given up just eight touchdowns to receivers this season but theyve been vulnerable the last two games allowing three scores to receivers during that span. Eagles and Chiefs Receiving Yards Player Props Predictions William Purnell/USA TODAY Sports Travis Kelce Over 75.5 (-120) Marquez Valdes-Scantling Over 18.5 (-118) For receiving yards props were focusing on two Chiefs playmakers mainly because of the frequency Kansas City passes the ball and the amount of passing yards Philadelphia allows. Patrick Mahomes is 6th in passing yards per game while the Eagles allow 257 passing yards per game, which ranks 28th in the league. Kelces Over/Under is nearly perfectly matched with his average of 74.6 yards per game. Considering the Eagles defense allowed Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson to gain 91 yards in their last outing, were willing to bank on one of the best tight ends all-time to eclipse this number. Marquez Valdes-Scantling only has 14 catches all year but hes averaging 17.8 yards per catch. Given the Eagles struggles in their secondary, MVS would need just two receptions at his average to easily break through this number. In fact, hes gone over this total in three straight games catching just seven passes during that stretch. This is my best bet for the entire game!

