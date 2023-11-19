Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 11 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Eagles and Chiefs earned the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences on their way to the Big Game a season ago and Mondays rematch at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11 once again pits the top team in the NFC against the AFC leader in a potential preview of Super Bowl LVIII.

Philadelphia (8–1) has the NFLs best record while Kansas City (7–2) is tied for the second-best mark. Both teams were on bye in Week 10 ahead of this highly anticipated primetime matchup. The Eagles and Chiefs are both among the favorites to win it all and Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are neck and neck in the MVP race — just like last year.

Kansas City was a one-point underdog in its 38–35 Super Bowl victory over Philadelphia last February but this time around the Chiefs are favored by 2.5 over the Eagles. The total is set at 45.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Best Bet: Chiefs -2.5 (-110)

Chiefs host the Eagles on Monday Night in a Super Bowl rematch from 2023. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Eagles (+120) | Chiefs (-141)

Spread: PHI +2.5 (-110) | KC -2.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Monday, Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN

Philadelphia and Kansas City Key Stats and Fun Facts:

Andy Reid is 5–0 in his career against Philadelphia, where he coached for 14 years.

The Eagles have the second-best record against the spread at 5–2–2 and the Chiefs are 6–3.

These teams combined for 73 points in Super Bowl LVII, the third-most in NFL history.

Philadelphia also started 8–1 in 2022 but were much more dominant than the 2023 team, which is seventh in point differential (+57) despite having the leagues best record. The Eagles began the most difficult stretch of their season with a 28–23 win over the Cowboys in Week 9. That kicked off a five-week run that includes games against Kansas City, San Francisco, Buffalo and Dallas again.

Defense has been an issue all season long for Philadelphia, especially compared to a year ago. Opponents have had great success passing against this secondary — CeeDee Lamb had almost 200 receiving yards two weeks ago — but no unit is better at stopping the run. Pass defense is not an ideal weakness against Mahomes and Travis Kelce, one of the most unstoppable duos in the game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $150 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Dolphins were able to keep Kelce contained when they played the Chiefs in Germany in Week 9. He finished with three catches for 14 yards — both season-lows — and Mahomes was held under 200 passing yards for the first time this season. Kansas City still won 21–14, but that win was more on the back of its defense than offense, which has become a trend for the defending Super Bowl champs.

The Chiefs are tied with the 49ers for the fewest points allowed per game (15.9) and they boast one of the best pass defenses, allowing just 176 yards on average. That could pose a problem for Hurts and his top two targets, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, though Hurts did throw for over 300 yards in the Super Bowl matchup.

What Kansas City and the rest of the NFL really has to worry about is the Tush Push, which has made short yardage and goal-line situations a near automatic conversion for Philadelphia. That the Chiefs run defense is not nearly as good as their passing defense could pose a problem against the Eagles, one of the leagues most dangerous rushing teams.

Even during its run to the Super Bowl last year, Kansas City was one of the leagues worst teams against the spread with a 6–11 record. Thats shifted this season as the Chiefs are 6–3 and 3–1 at home. Philadelphia is in a rare position as an underdog and has performed well for bettors as a favorite, but its hard to pick against Mahomes at Arrowhead, especially when favored by less than a field goal.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.