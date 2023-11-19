Fort Smith Symphony records works by Indigenous composer Ballard

Fort Smith Symphony music director John Jeter has been a trailblazer when it comes to programming and recording works by previously "unsung" American composers.
And the Naxos label has been right there with him.
For
River Valley
Fort Smith Symphony records Indigenous music
Today at 1:00 a.m.
Fort Smith Symphony music director John Jeter has been a trailblazer when it comes to programming and recording works by previously "unsung" American composers.
And the Naxos label has been right there with him.
For