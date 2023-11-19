Fraud suspect is extradited to China

BEIJING -- A Chinese man wanted in the embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his company and then fleeing to Morocco was extradited back to China on Saturday, the Ministry of Public Security said.

The man, a financial executive at the company, used passwords for its bank accounts to transfer money to his personal account, the ministry said in a statement. It did not name the company but said that Shanghai police filed a case against the man in February 2020.

Moroccan police arrested him in April, and a court approved his extradition in late October. Chinese officials brought him back to Shanghai on Saturday.

State broadcaster CCTV showed the man, identified only by his surname Luo, signing an arrest warrant after getting off the plane and then being handcuffed. Police officers led him from the jetway to the tarmac and to a waiting police car.

The Public Security Ministry said it was the first extradition from Morocco to China since an extradition treaty between the two countries took effect in 2021.

Ukraine seeks gains after crossing river

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian troops worked to push back Russian forces positioned on the east bank of the Dnieper River, the military said Saturday, a day after Ukraine claimed to have secured multiple bridgeheads on that side of the river that divides the country's partially occupied Kherson region.

Ukraine's establishment of footholds on the Russian-held bank of the Dnieper represents a small but potentially significant strategic advance in the midst of a war largely at a standstill. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said its troops there had repelled 12 attacks by the Russian army between Friday and Saturday.

The Ukrainians now were trying to "push back Russian army units as far as possible in order to make life easier for the [western] bank of the Kherson region, so that they get shelled less," Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said.

In response, the Russian military used "tactical aviation," including Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones, to try to pin down Ukraine's troops, Humeniuk said.

The wide river is a natural dividing line along the southern battlefront. Since withdrawing from the city of Kherson and retreating across the Dnieper a year ago, Moscow's forces have regularly shelled communities on the Ukrainian-held side of the river to prevent Kyiv's soldiers from advancing toward Russia-annexed Crimea.

Israel strikes Lebanon aluminum plant

BEIRUT -- An Israeli drone fired two missiles at an aluminum plant outside the southern Lebanese market town of Nabatiyeh early Saturday, causing a fire and widespread damage, National News Agency said. There was no word on casualties.

The Israeli strike near the village of Toul is the first to hit the area since the 34-day war in 2006 between Israel and Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group, and far from the border.

NNA said firefighters and ambulances rushed to the area, but it did not mention casualties of the strike that occurred around dawn.

Journalists who tried to reach the factory were prevented by Hezbollah members.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike at the factory, but it did say that the Israeli army is currently striking Hezbollah targets.

A day after the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, Hezbollah started carrying out attacks on Israeli posts along the border. Israel's military has been carrying out artillery shelling and airstrikes on areas on the Lebanese side of the border over the past weeks.

Possible eruption alarms Icelanders

REYKJAVIK, Iceland -- People in southwest Iceland remained on edge Saturday, waiting to see whether a volcano rumbling under the Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt. Civil protection authorities said that even if it does not, it is likely to be months before it is safe for residents evacuated from the danger zone to go home.

The fishing town of Grindavik was evacuated a week ago as magma -- semi-molten rock -- rumbled and snaked under the earth amid thousands of tremors. It has left a jagged crack running through the community, thrusting the ground upward by 3 feet or more in places.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said there is a "significant likelihood" that an eruption will occur somewhere along the 9-mile magma tunnel, with the "prime location" an area north of Grindavik near the Hagafell mountain.

Grindavik residents are being allowed to return for five minutes each to rescue valuable possessions and pets.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports