FYI Calendar: Art works by Kellie Lehr on show at 211 South in Bentonville

Editor's Note: See our ongoing list of holiday events on page 14.

Nov. 19 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike -- And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Artist Demo -- With Makayla Long, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Fall Art Lab -- Turkeys (origami) & Mushrooms (air-dry clay), 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2-$4. usingart.org.

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea -- With Western Arkansas Ballet, 2 p.m., Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 North B Street, Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

"Elf" -- Produced by Arts Live Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 18; 2 p.m. Nov. 19, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $12-$15. artslivetheatre.com.

Nov. 20 (Monday)

Make It Monday -- 11 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School's Out Movies -- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Christmas Cookie Decorating Class -- 5 p.m., Alma Public Library. Register at 632-4140.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books on Main -- "The Maid" by Nita Prose, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Nov. 21 (Tuesday)

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. 369-1600.

School's Out Movies -- "Elemental," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 22 (Wednesday)

Story Time -- 10:30 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

Gentle Flow -- With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Games & Gab -- 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

School's Out Movies -- "Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Free Play Board Games -- 3:30-6:15 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. 369-1600.

Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Nov. 24 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture and Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 25 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- LEGO Free Play, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo -- Allison Bailey, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Nov. 26 (Sunday)

Artist Demo -- Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Community Yoga -- With Jamie Dye, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Mountainburg. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

On Show

"Dear Friend" -- A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum's CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Harold Keller: Portals" -- A collection of works by former UAFS art professor Harold Keller, through Dec. 16, UAFS Gallery of Art and Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/gallery.

On Show -- A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History's Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Toys Well Played" -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

"Annie Leibovitz at Work" -- Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"HUMAN ONE" -- A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

"Inside Out" — An exhibition of new geometric abstract paintings and soft sculptures by gallery curator Kellie Lehr — who has been chosen for the 2023-25 Juried Registry of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., by the Arkansas Committee — until Feb. 16, 211 South, 211 S. Main St. in Bentonville. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and by appointment. 268-5170.

