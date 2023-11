FYI Calendar: Christmas cookie class Nov. 20 at Alma Library

Nov. 19 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike -- And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Artist Demo -- With Makayla Long, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Fall Art Lab -- Turkeys (origami) & Mushrooms (air-dry clay), 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2-$4. usingart.org.

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea -- With Western Arkansas Ballet, 2 p.m., Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 North B Street, Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

Nov. 20 (Monday)

Make It Monday -- 11 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Christmas Cookie Decorating Class -- 5 p.m., Alma Public Library. Register at 632-4140.

Nov. 21 (Tuesday)

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. 369-1600.

Nov. 22 (Wednesday)

Story Time -- 10:30 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Games & Gab -- 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

Free Play Board Games -- 3:30-6:15 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. 369-1600.

Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Nov. 24 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture and Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 25 (Saturday)

Artist Demo -- Allison Bailey, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Christmas on the Creek -- With the Emma Exchange, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and live music starting at noon. The Christmas tree lighting is at 4:30 p.m., and the Christmas Parade of the Ozarks at 6 p.m. on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org

Nov. 26 (Sunday)

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Mountainburg. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Nov. 29

"A Christmas Carol" -- Adapted by Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford from the Charles Dickens classic, through Dec. 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Tickets prices vary by performance. theatre2.org.

