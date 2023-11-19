Georgia prevails, remains top dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Carson Beck threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 1 Georgia to a 38-10 win over No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday night.

Dillon Bell caught 5 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and also threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 SEC).

"[Bell] is a great competitor," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. "When his number is called, he's ready. He made plays on back-shoulder 50-50 balls."

Bell boasted -- just a bit -- about his ability.

"I feel like I got a pretty decent arm," Bell said. "I feel like I can throw the ball a little bit."

Rosemy-Jacksaint caught 7 passes for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Georgia became the first team to go unbeaten in the SEC three years in a row since the league went to an eight-game schedule in 1992. Georgia has tied Alabama (twice) for the longest winning streak in SEC history at 28 games.

"What [Georgia has] done in the past couple years is special," Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel said. "Today was not our best football."

Jaylen Wright broke through the middle of the line and went 75 yards for a touchdown on the Volunteers' (7-4, 3-4) first snap of the game. He finished with 90 yards rushing.

"I knew that was going to be the first call," Wright said. "[Georgia was] really good up front. We needed to do a better job sustaining blocks [the rest of the game]."

Georgia was impressive on third down, converting on 9 of 13 tries. Meanwhile, Tennessee struggled, going 2 for 11.

"Third downs have been the difference for us ... this year," Smart said. "We cannot continue to lose first downs and play third-and-longs, but we overcame a lot of those."

"Early in the game, third downs were a big part of it," Heupel said. "They were able to convert and we couldn't."

Beck said the most important part of third-down success is preparation.

"We watch so much film and our Wednesday practices are geared toward red zone and third down," Beck said. "A lot of that was the passing game -- one-on-one situations. They made plays in man-to-man situations."

Beck was efficient in the first half. He completed 17 of 20 passes for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 24-10 lead. Tennessee gained 75 rushing yards on the first snap and had 37 the rest of the half.

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) is knocked off his feet by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Dolly Parton performs during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell breaks away from Tennessee defender Gabe Jeudy-Lally for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia quarterback Brock Bowers breaks free from Tennessee defenders for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) hands the ball off to running back Kendall Milton (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) gets past Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) enroute to a 75-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

