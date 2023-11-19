Little Rock grandmother writes children’s book about Down syndrome for her granddaughter

Today at 4:30 p.m.

by Sean Clancy

"Is Being Different a Good Thing to Be?" by Carolyn S. Muradian (self-published, July 4), ages 1-8, 26 pages, $10.88 paperback, $3.25 Kindle


"Is Being Different a Good Thing to Be?" by Carolyn S. Muradian (self-published, July 4), ages 1-8, 26 pages, $10.88 paperback, $3.25 Kindle


Carolyn Muradian's children's book, "Is Being Different a Good Thing to Be?" is a family affair.

The