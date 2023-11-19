Harp leaves legacy at Fayetteville





FAYETTEVILLE -- Senior Regan Harp moved from the middle hitter spot to the outside as a senior and solidified her spot as a dominant offensive force to help lead Fayetteville to a fourth consecutive state title this season.

The 6-1 University of Central Arkansas commit has been named the All-Arkansas Preps volleyball player of the year.

She finished the season with 587 kills (6.1 per set), which was tops in the state per maxpreps.com. Harp, who will also play beach volleyball at UCA, is more than just an offensive force, finishing with a team-best 2.9 digs per set along with 33 aces and 43 blocks. She also led the Lady Bulldogs with 419 serve receptions with only 22 errors.

Harp will graduate early from high school and enroll at Central Arkansas in January. Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan said she led her team both on the floor and off it.

"I think Regan stepped into her senior year and she is a kid who has been a part of three state championships," Phelan said. "She really led the way for us in not only her play but kind of that idea of being poised under pressure. We certainly relied on her offensively and she was up to the task.

"She has gone to now four state title games and played great in all of them. She's a kid that really chased that feeling her senior year wanting to get back to Hot Springs [for the state final]. She knew what it felt like to put in the work and culminate with that championship feeling. Not only was she chasing that feeling, but also pulling people along for the ride. She had a great senior year."

Harp said couldn't have been happier to share the state title with her teammates, especially after so many players graduated so many from last year's team.

"I'm just so proud of us. ... We fought so hard," Harp said. "It means so much because of how hard we fought. I never would have dreamed my high school career would end like this or go like this. It's still surreal to think that I'm leaving on such a good high note. I just hope it keeps going up from here.

"I'm really glad for the opportunity to step it up and be one of the big leaders on this team this year and make a huge difference That means a lot to me. Stats aren't the biggest thing I look at, but how I played each game to myself. It's not what my mom or other people think."

Harp moved from middle hitter to the outside this season and didn't miss a beat as she earned state tournament Most Valuable Player honors.

She finished with a double-double in all three state tournament matches, averaging 6.6 kills and 3.8 digs per set during the state tournament alone. She averaged 26 kills per match in the tournament, including 29 in the state final.

Phelan said Harp will leave a special legacy at Fayetteville and expects her to continue to do great things in college.

"In terms of her high school career, she's the only kid we've had who's been on the court for four state championships in a row," Phelan said. "She's done a lot of winning. Going forward at the college level and continuing to develop, I think UCA is getting a really versatile player. She can pass and play defense. She's a great volleyball player and I expect her to have a great career."

All Arkansas Preps Volleyball

First Team

PLAYER, TEAMHT.POS.CL.

Regan Harp, Fayetteville6-1OHSr.

Isabella Lagemann, Benton5-11OHJr.

Lauren Latham, HS Lakeside5-9SSr.

Lydia Pitts, Fort Smith Southside5-11S/MHJr.

Myia McCoy, Greenwood5-11OHSr.

Kim Quinit, Conway5-1LSr.

Second Team

PLAYER, TEAMHT.POS.CL.

Bella Bonanno, Shiloh Christian5-6LJr.

Journey Peppers, White Hall6-4OHJr.

Victoria Otter, Bentonville6-2MHJr.

Abby Renshaw, Baptist Prep5-11OHSr.

Reese Ricketts, Harrison6-1OHSr.

Chloe Rodriguez, Brookland5-11SJr.

All-Underclassman Team

PLAYER, TEAMHT.POS.CL.

Ava Beasley, Paragould5-11OH/SFr.

Chloe Blessing, Shiloh Christian5-9OHSo.

Kennedy Bullins, Marion6-1MHSo.

Michaelyn Freeman, Hackett6-0OHSo.

Wren Jones, Conway5-10OHSo.

Isabella Sategna, Fayetteville5-8MHFr.

Player of the Year

Regan Harp, Fayetteville

Coach of the Year

Jessica Phelan, Fayetteville



