Hot Springs man arrested after crash

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges early Thursday after a police officer followed a trail of fluids from the scene of a wreck to the man's home.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a Hot Springs officer investigating a report of a wreck found pieces of a bumper that were determined to belong to a vehicle that had struck a tree on Crestwood Street, police said.

The officer followed a trail of fluids to a home on the street, where he found a Cadillac Escalade with heavy front-end damage, police said.

The officer noted that the driver's-side door and the door to the home were both standing open, and a rifle and handgun were visible inside the vehicle.

Paul Albert Watt Jr., 37, who police said admitted to drinking that morning and striking a tree on his way home from an adult entertainment club, was arrested at the home on charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. He was also cited for careless and prohibited driving.