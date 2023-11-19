LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: ‘CapitalCon’ set for Dec. 9 | Utility to extend water service in west Pulaski County





Financial literacy event scheduled

The city of Little Rock will host "CapitalCon: Navigating Your Financial Journey" at 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The goal of the free event is "to improve financial knowledge with a series of presentations and informative workshops on investments, estate planning, home ownership, entrepreneurship and more," a news release issued by the city on Wednesday said.

Funding for the event will be provided by the Economic Mobility Leadership Institute of the African American Mayors Association with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Little Rock was one of just nine cities nationwide to receive [Economic Mobility Leadership Institute] grant funding for projects intended to improve financial literacy and foster wealth generation, especially for underserved communities," the release said.

In a statement included with the release, Mayor Frank Scott Jr., the immediate past president of the African American Mayors Association, said, "We know that financial literacy is a key step toward economic mobility, and it's our responsibility as leaders to connect residents with the tools and information they need to generate wealth."

Water utility board OKs revenue bonds

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners during a meeting on Thursday authorized issuing water revenue bonds in the amount of $16.3 million and $2.2 million to finance the installation of water infrastructure in an unserved area of west Pulaski County.

The $2.2 million series of the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission revenue bonds is subject to principal forgiveness while the $16.3 million series will be financed with a debt surcharge on customers in the area, according to Central Arkansas Water board documents.

Commissioners approved issuing the revenue bonds as part of the consent agenda along with other items, including a proposed construction contract for roughly $2.3 million with Boyles Construction Inc. for Phase 1A of the extension.

The initial phase will see crews install 6.3 miles of new water pipe. Over the course of the entire extension project, approximately 55 miles of water main will be installed in the area of Kanis Road, Ferndale Cutoff Road and Burlingame Road, according to Central Arkansas Water board documents.

Items approved by Port Authority

Members of the Little Rock Port Authority's board of directors during a meeting Wednesday voted to amend the latest memorandum of understanding with the Federal Aviation Administration for approximately an additional $58,200 tied to efforts to relocate an aviation navigation beacon known as a VOR cone.

Bryan Day, the executive director of the Port Authority, told board members that the amendment was driven by the need for additional fiber-optic capacity.

Once a new beacon on the other side of the Arkansas River is constructed, the existing VOR cone at the port will be deactivated, making additional land available for industrial development. The new beacon is expected to be activated by September 2024.

Also during Wednesday's meeting, board members voted to engage the firm Forvis to conduct the annual audit for 2023. The estimated cost is $60,000, according to Day.

Additionally, after approving the 2024 budget, the board voted to authorize paying Trac-Work, Inc. up to $300,000 in 2024 for maintenance and repairs of the Port Authority's railroad.



