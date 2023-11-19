LIVE! Music: SNL alums Pete Davidson, Kevin Nealson perform; local musicians keep the valley warm

Comedian Pete Davidson will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Riverwind Casino in Norman, Okla. The comedian and actor known for "Saturday Night Live" and "King of Staten Island" is on a stand-up comedy tour. Tickets start at $83 at riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Speaking of SNL, Kevin Nealon performs at the Grove Comedy Club in Lowell on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2. More information at tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

ELSEWHERE

TempleLive -- Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Heather Land, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Josey Scott's Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 2024; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Club Kinkead's -- JR Jones, 8 p.m. Nov. 22; The Fervent, 8 p.m. Nov. 29. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday's Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

Hero's -- Dominic B Roy, 8 p.m. Nov. 24; Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. Dec. 22. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

AACLive! -- Travis Linville, Dec. 7; Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1, 2024. aaclive.com.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Jackson Taylor and The Sinners, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Jason Boland and the Stragglers, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. majesticfortsmith.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Pete Davidson, 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Jake's Jingle Jam, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2024; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland -- Back in Black (AC/DC Tribute), 8 p.m. Nov. 22. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment

ArcBest Performing Arts Center -- Rhonda Vincent Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events

George's Majestic Lounge -- Gardensnakes, Cowboygirl and Resting, 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Kiyoko Lee with Los Dose, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22; Full House, 7 p.m., TVBOO Thanksgiving Hootenany, 9 p.m. Nov. 24; A Tribute to The Last Waltz with 1Oz Jig and friends, 8 p.m. Nov. 25, Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.