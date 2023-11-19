Marked Tree still chasing history

Marked Tree made history Friday night with its 28-14 win over No. 1 seed Murfreesboro in the Class 2A state playoffs.

The win pits third-seeded Marked Tree against Bigelow, another top seed, next Friday in the Class 2A semifinals, the Indians' first semifinal appearance since 1972.

In 1999, Marked Tree advanced to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs, but fell to Harding Academy before it could reach the semifinals.

"It's awesome," Marked Tree Coach Waylon Dunn said of his team being able to practice on Thanksgiving for the first time this week. "That's the goal when you start out. And so we're getting to do that, so it's fun for the kids."

Marked Tree (9-2) got things started with a defensive start, then scored a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kenyon Carter to Ja'Kaymion Williams to take an 8-0 lead against undefeated Murfreesboro.

In the second quarter, Marked Tree's Jonah Walker intercepted a pass and returned it to the Murfreesboro 1. Carter scored on a quarterback sneak to make it 16-0.

Murfreesboro scored twice in the third quarter to take a 16-14 lead, but Carter responded with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Marshall to extend the lead before Carter's rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter made it 28-14.

Carter totaled four touchdowns -- two passing, two rushing -- and intercepted a pass on defense.

"I think it shows a lot of maturity in Kenyon, and he's growing as a quarterback," Dunn said. "Kenyon has matured a lot and grown a lot from his sophomore year to junior year, but, you know, I feel like his receivers have also stepped up and made plays and matured there also."

This is the second upset victory for Marked Tree in as many weeks. It defeated Class 2A defending champion Hazen last week on the road 22-12 with another stellar defensive performance.

Against Hazen, Marked Tree fell behind 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. It was the latest of many deficits Marked Tree has faced this season.

"We haven't panicked," Dunn said. "We just keep playing and keep marching and hopefully we can continue to do that."

In 2A-2 Conference play, Marked Tree played in five one-score games.

After a second-round appearance last season, Dunn and his staff were optimistic about their chances in 2023. But overtime losses to Des Arc and East Poinsett County, leading to a No. 3 seed, left room for doubt.

"We felt like we had a good bunch coming into [this season]," Dunn said. "But you know, our conference is just so dadgum competitive week in, week out.

"It's a competitive conference and you can have a good team, [but] if you don't win the right games, you may not make it. We felt good about this bunch, [but] you just never know in this conference because there's not any gimmes."

In Marked Tree's last semifinals appearance in 1972, it fell 16-6 to Clarendon, which lost in the state championship game to Farmington. The Indians will have the chance to make their first-ever state championship appearance with a win over Bigelow.