Cassie, the R&B singer who accused Sean Combs of raping, sex trafficking and abusing her, announced Friday that she had resolved her dispute with the hip-hop legend a day after suing him. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement released by her law firm, Wigdor LLP. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support." The law firm also released a statement attributed to Combs: "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love." No further details about the settlement have been publicly shared. Cassie filed her lawsuit against Combs Thursday in Manhattan's District Court, claiming that after she joined his label in 2005, he introduced her to "a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse," frequently beat her, forced her to engage in sex acts with male sex workers called "freak offs" and raped the singer when she attempted to leave him.

Asking for privacy, hip-hop legend and longtime marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg says he's going to stop smoking -- though he didn't specify exactly what that might mean."After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke," Snoop wrote in a message shared Thursday on Instagram and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Please respect my privacy at this time." The rapper and entrepreneur, who has become known for his own weed-related ventures over the years, provided no additional details in his brief announcement, which came the week after a new marijuana-adjacent product was introduced bearing his name. Representatives for the 52-year-old Snoop, born Calvin Broadus Jr., did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' requests for comment Friday. That didn't stop ample speculation from fans, many of whom filled the comments of Snoop's post after being caught off guard by his decision. Some wondered if Snoop would switch to another form of THC or announce a new business-related or marketing venture down the road. Others applauded the announcement. Snoop Dogg has been candid about his love for marijuana in the past and has launched several business ventures in the pot industry over the years -- including his own cannabis brand, Leafs by Snoop. The rapper and longtime friend Martha Stewart have also paired up for related ventures. Earlier this month, BIC EZ Reach Lighters announced a limited edition, bag-lighter combo from Snoop and Stewart called " Best Buds Bags."