No. 10 Owls suffer rare home setback

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 19 points, Earl Timberlake added 13 and Bryant stunned No. 10 Florida Atlantic 61-52 on Saturday night to end the Owls' 19-game home winning streak.

Daniel Rivera scored 12 and Rafael Pinzon added 10 for the Bulldogs (2-3), who were 0-10 against ranked opponents since becoming full members of Division I -- losing those games by an average of 28.8 points, the most recent of those contests by 67 points against Houston in 2021.

Didn't matter. They held the Owls to 26% shooting, 20% in the second half.

Johnell Davis scored 17 and Giancarlo Rosado finished with 11 for the Owls (2-1). The Final Four program from last season entered the game as 22.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, against a Bryant team whose only win this season came against NAIA member Fisher.

The Bulldogs had been 0-3, all blowouts, against Top 10 competition. They lost to then-No. 1 Indiana by 43 in 2012, lost to then-No. 3 Ohio State by 38 in 2013 and lost to then-No. 5 Duke by 38 in 2015.

Consider the week for Bryant Coach Phil Martelli Jr. His team lost at Rutgers on Sunday. He experienced his former boss -- now-former head coach Jared Grasso -- resigning on Monday. He got promoted to head coach on Wednesday, shedding the interim title he had during Grasso's absence. His team lost to previously winless Boston University on Thursday.

And now, the most significant win in the program's history.

FAU ran out to a fast 10-2 lead. The Owls started 4 for 6. They went 4 for their next 25. And that cold shooting never stopped -- not on three-pointers, not on layups, not even on free throws.

The Bulldogs went on runs of 11-0 and 8-0 in the first half and went into the break down only 29-26 despite shooting 32%, which was 1% better than the Owls managed in the first 20 minutes.

Bryant didn't shoot much better in the second half. But the Bulldogs made FAU shoot even worse.

SEC women

No. 23 MISSISSIPPI 67,

HOWARD 54

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Madison Scott had a season-high 21 points and 14 rebounds and No. 23 Mississippi beat Howard in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Howard tied it at 54-all with 5:24 left after Iyanna Warren scored five consecutive points. But the Bison would not score again. Ole Miss scored the closing 13 points -- with scoring from five different players.

Former University of Arkansas player Marquesha Davis (Springdale) added 12 points for Ole Miss (3-1).

Warren scored 12 points of her 18 points in the first half for Howard (1-4).

It was tied at 30-all at halftime. Ole Miss shot just 38% in the first half, including 0 of 10 from three-point range. Scott led the Rebels in the second half with 13 points and eight rebounds. She finished 9 of 10 from the floor, but the rest of her teammates were just 14 of 54 (26%).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 16 NOTRE DAME 79,

ILLINOIS 68

WASHINGTON -- Hannah Hidalgo and Maddy Westbeld scored 24 points apiece and No. 16 Notre Dame won the second Shamrock Classic over Illinois.

Hidalgo had eight assists and the nation's leader in steals had six to bring her total in the first four games on her career to 27. Westbeld had 3 three-pointers and eight rebounds.

The Irish were without leading scorer Sonia Citron (20.3), who injured a knee in Wednesday's win over Northwestern. Sophomore Cass Prosper had eight points in her first career start. Citron is expected to miss two weeks with a sprained knee.

KK Bransford added 11 points and six offensive rebounds off the bench for Notre Dame (3-1).

Genesis Bryant had 31 points for the Illini (2-2).

NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 68,

ELON 39

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and North Carolina defeated Elon.

Maria Gakdeng and Deja Kelly added 13 points apiece for the Tar Heels (4-0).

Jessica Booth and Maraja Pass had eight points apiece for the Phoenix (1-3), who had seven field goals in the first quarter and 14 in the game. They ended 1 of 14 from three-point range and 14 of 46 overall (30%) with 21 turnovers.

Bryant University guard Earl Timberlake (0) goes around Florida Atlantic forward Tre Carroll (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin (50) and guard Johnell Davis (1) defend Bryant forward Daniel Rivera (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

