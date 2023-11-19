FOOTBALL

Dolphins' RB returns

The Miami Dolphins activated rookie running back De'von Achane from injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to take the field today against the Las Vegas Raiders after missing the past four games with a knee injury. Achane injured his knee late in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants and was later placed on injured reserve. He returned to practice last week as a limited participant. But he has impressed his coaches and teammates throughout his rookie campaign. Achane, whom the Dolphins drafted in the third round this year, was leading the NFL with 12.1 yards per carry before the injury. He rushed for 460 yards with seven total touchdowns in four games. He had a breakout game in the Dolphins 70-20 blowout of Denver in Week 3, leading the team with 203 total yards on 18 carries, 11.3 yards per rush and four touchdowns. The Dolphins entered Week 5 averaging 185.8 yards per game but have rushed for 100.5 yards per game since Achane's injury.

GOLF

Low scores dominate Classic

Ludvig Aberg ran off four birdies and an eagle over a five-hole stretch on the back nine Saturday, not so much to pull away but just to keep pace. He had a 9-under 61 for a one-shot lead on an extraordinary day of low scoring in the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga. Mackenzie Hughes narrowly missed a putt for 59. Eric Cole flirted briefly with a sub-60 round at Sea Island. A half-dozen players had at least a share of the lead at some point. Aberg, the rising Swedish star who only turned pro in June after finishing at Texas Tech, wound up ahead of the pack as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory. He was at 20-under 192, one shot ahead of Cole (61) and two clear of Hughes (60). Aberg began his big run with an 8-foot birdie putt on the 13th. He chipped in from 75 feet on the next hole, made a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th, holed another 8-footer on the 16th and capped it off with a tee shot that plopped down a foot from the hole at the par-3 17th. Nico Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in a 66 on Saturday and is at 10-under 202 overall.

Two share LPGA lead

Nasa Hataoka had a strong start and Amy Yang had a hot finish, finishing with a share of the lead in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., with 18 holes left and $2 million on the line. Yang had four birdies on her final six holes at Tiburon for an 8-under 64. Hataoka set the pace early with five birdies in her first 11 holes and finished with a 65. They were at 21-under 195, scoring so low that they already are within two shots of the tournament record with one round to go. Alison Lee, who came into the LPGA finale with a Ladies European Tour win and two runner-up finishes on the LPGA Tour, tried to keep pace. She managed only four birdies, three of them on the par 5s, and had to settle for a 68. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Saturday and is at 8-under 208 overall.

MOTOR SPORTS

Vegas GP hit with lawsuit

Formula One fans upset at being forced to the leave the Las Vegas Grand Prix venue early Friday morning before the start of the second practice session filed a class-action lawsuit. Las Vegas-based Dimopoulos Law Firm and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting filed the lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix and its owner, Liberty Media, in Nevada state court. Those who bought tickets to race's opening night saw just nine minutes of action Thursday night before Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover and damaged his Ferrari. Race officials inspected the course, which resulted in a 2 1/2-hour delay for the second session, which began at 2:30 a.m. local time Friday. They also extended the practice session from an hour to 90 minutes. Race officials have since offered a $200 discount at the official gift shop, but only for those who held single-night tickets Thursday. The majority of fans have three-day passes.

TENNIS

Djokovic, Sinner reach finals

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will be bidding for a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title when he takes on home favorite Jannik Sinner in today's final in Turin, Italy, after both won their semifinal matches. Djokovic took less than 90 minutes to beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in a match between the top two ranked players on Saturday night, after Sinner had earlier dispatched Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1. The 36-year-old Djokovic is currently tied with Roger Federer on six titles at the season-ending tournament for the year's top eight players, while Sinner is the first Italian to reach the final.

WINTER SPORTS

Austrian sweep in slalom

Manuel Feller led an Austrian sweep of the podium at a men's World Cup slalom Saturday in Gurgl, Austria, in a race that was interrupted by climate activists. With five racers still to start their final run, a handful of protesters from the Last Generation movement entered the course just behind the finish line and sprinkled an orange-colored powder on the snow. The activists were transported out of the finish area by security staff and police, while course workers cleaned the snow before the race resumed eight minutes later. Feller seemed not affected by the incident and held on to his first-run lead to beat teammate Marco Schwarz by 0.23 seconds, while Michael Matt was 1.05 behind in third to complete the Austrian triple on the Kirchenkar course, a new venue on the circuit. Feller earned his third win on the World Cup circuit and ended an Austrian drought in men's slalom. No Austrian skier had won a slalom since Johannes Strolz triumphed in Adelboden in January 2022 -- a stretch of 17 races.

Austria's Fabio Gstrein speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom in Gurgl, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Piermarco Tacca)



