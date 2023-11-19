Orchid Ball and Awards Banquet honors community achievements

The annual Orchid Ball and Awards Banquet was held Nov. 4 at the Maumelle Event Center. The event was hosted by the Mu Beta Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma.

The formal event began with a reception, followed by a dinner and program, and was a chance for the chapter to pay tribute to community achievements and the individuals who contributed to those successes. The Bigger & Better Business award was given to Eleanor and Donnie Lindsey, owners of Lindsey's Hospitality House; and an Education award was given to Jeremy Owoh, superintendent of schools for the Jacksonville North Pulaski County School District. Social Action awards were presented to retired Judge Wendell Griffen and state Sen. Linda Chesterfield.

Larry Harris serves as chapter president.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins