100 years ago

Nov. 19, 1923

Transfer of the beautiful residence of John M. Gracie, including a solid block of beautifully shaded grounds at Sixth and Rock streets, to the parish of St. Andrew's Cathedral will be made formally at 10 o'clock this morning, it was announced last night by the Rev. James P. Moran, rector of St. Andrew's. The consideration is $60,000. The Rev. Mr. Moran said that the property will be utilized as a parochial school and home for teachers of the Benedictine sisterhood, who will be in charge of the school. Also, it is planned to make the place a welfare center for the parish.

50 years ago

Nov. 19, 1973

STUTTGART -- Prosecuting Attorney Sam A. Weems of Stuttgart contended Sunday night he would have to be impeached by the state legislature before he could be removed from his position as prosecutor. Judge Harrell Simpson of Pocahontas last week ordered that Weems, prosecutor for the 17th Judicial District, be disbarred. "Simpson's decision affects only the private practice of law," Weems asserted. "But some criminals ... might want to use it as a technicality" in appeals. The state Constitution says a person must be "learned in the law" to serve as prosecutor, but does not say the person must be a licensed, practicing attorney.

25 years ago

Nov. 19, 1998

SPRINGDALE -- Responding to commercial and residential growth, each of the four main cities in Washington and Benton counties has built at least one fire station in the past two years. Most stations and others being planned are in the busy U.S. 71 corridor. Tuesday, the Springdale Fire Department dedicated its sixth station on 48th Street, a few blocks from U.S. 71 and Sunset Street -- one of the busiest commercial and more accident-plagued intersections in town. ... Fire Chief Rich Davis said ... city leaders pushed for the station after recognizing the need on Springdale's west side for fire and ambulance protection, both provided by the department.

10 years ago

Nov. 19, 2013

A plan to build a 325,000-square-foot outlet mall in southwest Little Rock was submitted Monday to the city planning department. Work on the project is expected to start in the spring, with completion in the summer of 2015, said Mike Barelli, vice president of Boston-based New England Development Co. The filing was made on the last day to qualify for consideration by the Little Rock Planning Commission at its Jan. 9 meeting. If the commission approves the plan, it will go before the city's Board of Directors. It calls for shops in a group of buildings connected by canopies at Gateway Town Center. A Bass Pro Shops opened Wednesday at Gateway and will be the anchor for the 177-acre retail development.