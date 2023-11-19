Reddies no match for hot QB, Mules

The nation's top passer made sure Henderson State's stay in the NCAA Division II playoffs was short-lived Saturday.

Zach Zebrowski threw seven touchdown passes, including three to Jack Pospisil, to power Central Missouri to a dominant 56-14 victory over the Reddies during the first round at Walton Stadium in Warrensburg, Mo.

The junior, who came into the game ranked No. 1 in the country -- regardless of division -- with 4,265 passing yards and 49 touchdown passes, had his way all day for Central Missouri (11-1). He completed 24 of 34 passes for 467 yards and found five different players for scores to help the Mules easily advance to a second-round matchup with top-seeded Harding next week at Searcy.

Michael Fitzgerald had four catches for 121 yards and Bo Reeves finished with two receptions for 82 yards for Central Missouri, which outgained Henderson State (9-3) 599-420 despite being at a nearly 18-minute disadvantage on time of possession. Fitzgerald, Reeves and Arkell Smith all caught a touchdown apiece for the Mules.

Andrew Edwards went 21-of-41 passing for 219 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions as Henderson State fell into a huge first-half hole and was unable to get out of it.

Central Missouri scored on all five of its first-quarter possessions and opened a 35-0 lead. Each of those scoring drives were six plays or less and none of them lasted more than two minutes.

Jeremiah Davis ran 20 times for 116 yards and Chris Hatzis had 12 receptions for 99 yards for the Reddies.

Marcellous Hawkins scored on a 1-yard run with 13:19 left in the first quarter to give Mules a 7-0 lead. Henderson State had back-to-back three-and-outs on its first two possessions, and Zebrowsi capitalized on both. He hit Hawkins for a 19-yard score and later found Pospisil streaking for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Mules a 21-0 lead.

Central Missouri's defense helped out on its fourth score when Wyryor Noil intercepted a pass by Edwards. Two plays later, Zebrowski connected with Reeves for a 73-yard touchdown. Pospisil corralled his second score -- an 8-yarder -- with 1:46 left in the first quarter.

Henderson State engineered its most impressive drive of the first half on its initial series of the second quarter. The Reddies drove 64 yards in nine plays and got a 5-yard score from Edwards to trim their deficit to 35-7. But the Mules kicked right back a little more than a minute later on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Zebrowski to Fitzgerald.

The teams traded scores over the final three minutes of the half. Edwards linked up with Jody Easter for a 33-yard touchdown, and Pospisil hauled in his third scoring reception -- a 9-yarder -- that gave Central Missouri a 49-14 lead at halftime.

Zebrowski capped the outing with a 4-yard touchdown to Smith with 8:24 left in the third quarter.