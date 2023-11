'The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria'

Platform: Windows (Epic exclusive), PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Windows (Epic exclusive), PS5, Xbox Series X/S Cost: $49.99

$49.99 Rating: Teen for blood and gore, violence, smoking

Teen for blood and gore, violence, smoking Score: 7 out of 10

At the end of the events of "Lord of the Rings," all seems well.