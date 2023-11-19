Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES -- Signed RHP Michael Gutierrez.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS -- Traded LHP Elijah Gill to the Missoula PaddleHeads (PL) for INF Jacob Kline and OF Kevin Santiago. Traded INF Cito Culver and INF Trey Hair to the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association.

BASKETBALL

NBA

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -- Recalled F Trayce Jackson-Davis from Santa Cruz of the G League.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS -- Assigned F Maxwell Lewis to South Bay of the G League.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS -- Assigned C Moses Brown and F Kris Murray to Rip City of the G League.

UTAH JAZZ -- Assigned Fs Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh to Salt Lake City of the G League.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS -- Signed WR Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated DL Phil Hoskins and RB Tony Jones Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. Released S Qwuantrezz Knight.

CLEVELAND BROWNS -- Reinstated G Michael Dunn from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS -- Elevated S Benny Sapp III from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Reinstated FB De'Von Achane from injured reserve. Signed WR Robbie Chosen to the practice squad. Released RB Jake Funk from the practice squad. Elevated WR Robbie Chosen and OL Chasen Hines to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Elevated PK Randy Bullock and TE Tyree Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Signed DL TK McLendon to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated S Mike Brown from injured reserve. Elevated LB Joe Jones and OL Andrew Rupcich to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived S Matthew Jackson and RB Jonathan Ward.

HOCKEY

NHL

LOS ANGELES KINGS -- Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL) from loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS -- Recalled G Mads Sogaard from Belleville (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS -- Recalled F Danil Gushchin from loan to San Jose (AHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH -- Placed G Vinnie Purpura on reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING -- Recalled LW Cole Koepke from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS -- Returned D Dylan McIlrath to Hershey (AHL) from loan.

WINNIPEG JETS -- Recalled C Dominic Toninato from Manitoba (AHL) from loan.