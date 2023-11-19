Sources: Yurachek tells team he is behind Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek informed Razorback players and staff members on Saturday night he was sticking with Coach Sam Pittman, sources confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Yurachek’s backing came after the Razorbacks defeated Florida International 44-20 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium to improve to 4-7 heading into Friday’s season finale at home against No. 9 Missouri.

Yurachek’s comments were first reported by 247Sports.

Pittman appeared frustrated when asked in his postgame press conference about a report from ESPN’s Rod Gilmore saying the broadcast team had met with Pittman and he informed them he had talked to Yurachek for two hours following last Saturday’s 48-10 loss to Auburn and had been assured his job was safe.

“I don’t remember having that conversation with those guys,” Pittman said. “That’s not for me. That’s — you guys need to ask [Yurachek] all that kind of stuff.

“I don't think I'm getting fired, guys, or he would've told me I'm getting fired. And so I'm not sure why I have to answer these questions about getting fired or not. I don't, but we'll kill recruiting if we keep talking about it.”

Pittman has a 23-24 record in his fourth year as head coach at Arkansas.