SAU women earn home win

The Southern Arkansas University women (4-0) outscored Centenary (La.) 53-24 in the first half -- including 29-7 in the first quarter -- to cruise to a 101-50 victory Saturday at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

The Muleriders shot 48.6% from the floor, including 32% from the three-point line, to overcome being outrebounded 42-31. SAU held a 50-28 scoring advantage in the lane, adding 42 fastbreak points and scoring 60 points off turnovers.

Tequaza Chambers led the Muleriders with 16 points, Zykeria Anderson added 14, Riley Stanford had 11 and Kyleigh Scoggins chipped in with 10.

Lyon men win easily

The Lyon College men used an early 8-0 run to take control of Saturday's game against Bacone (Okla.) and had four players with 10 or more points in the Scots' 92-44 victory over the Warriors in Batesville.

Kylon McCullough hit two three-pointers to key the early run and finished with 10 points. Lyon shot 42.4% from the floor, including 35% from the three-point line. The Scots outrebounded the Warriors 63-31, held a 34-18 scoring edge in the lane and turned 15 Bacone turnovers into 22 points.

Trenton Bell led the way for the Scots with 16 points, while Nikola SaSaroga and Jackson Midyett added 11 each. Jaedin Watts and Jaylen Wheeler led the Warriors with 10 points each.

WBU women fall on the road

The Williams Baptist University women and Mid-America Christian were tied 93-93 with 3:15 left in Saturday's game, but the Evangels used a late run to beat the Eagles 102-97 in Oklahoma City.

Mid-America Chrstian took the lead on a layup, then hit two free throws with 2:42 remaining when Kaylee Clark picked up her fifth foul. Charmen Taylor made it a one-possession game with seven seconds left, cutting the lead to 100-97, but Jaci Calavan hit two free throws to provide the final margin.

Clark and Taylor led the Eagles with 23 points each, while Carmen Taylor finished with 21 points and Taylor Hooten contributed 11 points and 10 assists.

Henderson State falls in GAC final

Despite losing the first set of Saturday's match to Oklahoma Baptist in extra points, Henderson State University won the second set to tie the match before ultimately losing 31-29, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10 in the Great American Conference championship at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The first set featured 13 ties and six lead changes. The Bison (22-8) rallied from an early five-point deficit to win the set, which was the second-longest in terms of points in the history of the event. Oklahoma Baptist fought off a set point at 29-28 and won the final three points on a service error and kills by Jenna West and Emily Boyer.

Henderson State (21-11) won the final six points of the second set to square the match before losing the final two sets. Violeta Mendoza Quintana and Trinity Sharp represented the Reddies on the all-tournament team. Mendoza Quintana finished with a match-high 25 digs to go with 10 kills, while Sharp added 19 digs for a three-match total of 62.

