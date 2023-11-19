UAMS surgeon, Ukrainian speak about effort to provide medical care amid war

Dr. James Suen was in a safe zone during his two trips to Ukraine, having never heard a single rocket explode nearby.

That didn't mean he had no reminders of what was taking place at the front lines. Almost every day he was there, Suen came face-to-face with the horrifying casualties of war.

"Some had their jaws blown away and others had their eyes gone," Suen said of the soldiers who were transported to the Kiev hospital he worked last month. "Their faces were just blown apart."

Suen, a facial plastic surgeon at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a professor in the department of otolaryngology, traveled to Ukraine in March and again in October to perform surgeries in Kiev, the country's capital city, and Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine.

It was all coordinated by Dr. Rudolf Myhovych, director of the Ukraine Christian Medical Association. His group has been bringing medical supplies and resources – including American surgeons like Suen – to Ukraine.

Myhovych was in Little Rock this weekend as Suen's invited guest. On Saturday, Suen hosted a gathering so that those in the local community could meet the man who is bringing life-saving medicines, supplies and treatment to his country's soldiers and citizens.

"I invited Rudi here when I heard he was coming to meet with several organizations in the United States," Suen said. "I have friends who I think might be able to spread the word and help him and his organization. After I extended that invitation, he said he would be happy to come."

Suen is 83. Myhovych is 27. Whenever he references the age disparity, Suen laughs. He also marvels at the awesome responsibilities Myhovych has and how effectively he fulfills them.

"Rudi runs a large warehouse where all of these supplies from everywhere in the world go to," Suen said. "He sends those supplies to any hospital in Ukraine that needs them, and he sends them free of charge. He just does a tremendous job organizing that."

Myhovych interacts with all of the hospitals in his home country, pairs the patients with the right specialty doctors and makes sure that all of the medical mission teams are safe and provided for.

"At 27, I can't believe what he has to take care of," Suen said.

"I felt very safe, especially with Rudi taking good care of us."

Myhovych, who speaks fluent English, said the severity of the violence his country is enduring can't be overstated.

"I can assure you that we're definitely in the middle of a war," he said. "The amount of artillery shots being fired on us by Russia during this short period of time is already more than what we saw during all of World War II. This is bigger than anything we have faced. The intensity of it is just horrible."

Dr. Steve Orten, a former intern of Suen's, began making trips to Ukraine last year, after being moved by what he was seeing in the news about the war.

After returning from his second trip, he spoke to Suen about his experiences. He was surprised to hear Suen tell him, "The next time you go, I want to go with you."

Orten said he tells his Ukraine stories to fellow physicians all the time and rarely does someone step up and say they want to go, too.

"As soon as he said that to me, I said, 'Great, let's go,'" said Orten, who was one of Suen's dozen or so invited guests Saturday night.

"I know how busy he is and how valuable he is in Arkansas," Orten said. "I knew I was getting someone special to come with me."

Suen, a U.S. Air Force veteran who earned his medical degree from UAMS in 1966, was joined by six other physicians during his trip to Ukraine in March and seven others in October.

Apart from operating on those injured in the war, he spent a few days during each trip performing surgeries on children in Lviv who needed urgent care for other reasons. Each trip lasted about a week.

Myhovych said Ukraine does not have the advancements in medicine that the United States has, so bringing American surgeons to the country has been a priority for him and his association.

The American doctors have also lifted the morale of those working to provide medical care, Myhovych said.

"It's wonderful having people like Dr. Suen and having that support," he said. "We've had almost two years of war and we're exhausted. We see people who are inspiring and courageous and they are coming with a message of, 'We are with you.' That inspires us. That's how we've been able to continue to fight and not give up."

Suen said he met the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Ivanovych Sadovyi, who further explained to him how critical it was to have surgeons and other physicians assembling in Ukraine to help with the wounded. It not only bolstered the medical response, but it gave Ukrainians a spiritual boost.

"What was important to the Ukrainian people was [not only] that the United States provided a lot of military assistance to help them win the war, but us coming helped the people. That made a big difference to them.

"When we got there, every TV station in Ukraine came to interview us," he continued. "We didn't realize that to them it was so important for Americans to come and help the people there with medical care."

Myhovych's visit to the United States was to request more of that medical and spiritual assistance. His warehouse constantly needs new shipments to keep up with demand. Suen wanted his friend to make time to visit him in Little Rock and meet with those who would surely be moved by his courage and outreach.

During his latest trip to the United States, Myhovych has also visited hospitals and other organizations across Tennessee and Kentucky. After leaving Arkansas, he was making a visit to New York to solicit money and resources from a charity with a $100 million budget, he said.

Myhovych said he takes a lot of comfort knowing that he is not going home empty-handed.

His association has partners all over the world across Europe, Asia and North America. He called the United States the Ukrainian ally with "the most generous people."

Myhovych impressed Suen while he was in Ukraine, but he was far from the only one. The soldiers he treated were not only courageous under fire, but they had an unwavering strength to carry on in spite of the injuries they suffered from all of the bullets and rockets showered on them.

Suen said there was an unbreakable spirit among them – and a sense of optimism that he didn't expect, especially in the face of so much destruction and no sign of an end to the war.

"We'd work all day long on soldiers," Suen said. "They weren't depressed. They were upbeat even though they couldn't see. There were some who were missing jaws, so they couldn't eat. ... It just amazed me the spirit of the soldiers there."

One of the soldiers Suen operated on was a 28-year-old male model who had done some work in New York. He was a soldier on the front line and he had his entire left jaw blown off.

"He kept telling me how proud he was of serving his country," Suen said, recalling his conversation with the man. He said he was astonished that he didn't detect an ounce of sadness or regret in his patient.

Suen showed a photo of him standing next to the soldier to his dinner guests. His face was damaged, but the soldier had a smile on his face and his arm wrapped around the surgeon who healed him.

In another photo, Suen showed the photo of a 13-year-old boy who was rescued from a pile of rubble in one of the war-torn cities of Ukraine. He lay under that rubble for days next to his 7-year-old brother, who died from the explosion.

When the 13-year-old boy got to the hospital, he was in a state of shock and didn't speak. Orten prayed with him. Suen performed a magic trick for him. Another surgeon gave the boy presents to unwrap.

About a week after all three surgeons returned home, the nurse caring for the boy sent them a photo of the boy smiling and hugging her. The nurse told the doctors that their efforts did help the boy, who finally was able to communicate.

Orten and Suen said there were several more patients -- too many to count -- whose stories and feats of courage moved them.

The Ukrainian medical professionals treating the injured also gave Suen an indelible impression.

"I had no idea of the personalities of the people there, the doctors and nurses," Suen said. "I just couldn't believe their spirit, their determination to win the war. They never talk about losing the war."