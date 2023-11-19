UAPB grabs win with huge comeback

At halftime of Saturday's game in Houston, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team seemed well on its way to finishing the season without a conference win.

Instead, the Golden Lions played their best half all season to stun Texas Southern 35-34 at Shell Energy Stadium in the season-finale for both teams.

UAPB (2-9, 1-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outscored Texas Southern 28-3 in the second half to rally from a big deficit and earn Coach Alonzo Hampton his first conference win.

Texas Southern (3-8, 2-6) led 31-7 at halftime. Late in the third quarter, UAPB quarterback Mekhi Hagens completed a pass at the goal line to Kenji Lewis for a touchdown. Early in the fourth, Hagens scored on a 4-yard run, then took it in himself again to convert the 2-point try.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Cameron Roetherford broke through and blocked a Texas Southern punt. Khalil Arnold scooped it up and, as he was being tackled, turned and pitched it to Elijah Jenkins. The junior defensive end caught it and ran in for a touchdown, making it a 34-28 game.

On the next drive, defensive back UAPB Grant Ewell Jr. punched the ball out of Texas Southern running back LaDarius Owens' hands, and the Golden Lions recovered the fumble in Tigers territory.

With 1:46 to play, Hagens powered through a big hit to score and tie the game, and Dean Sarris kicked the game-winning extra point. The UAPB defense stopped Owens short on a fourth-down play. The Golden Lions took over and kneeled to run out the clock, finishing the season with a big road win.

UAPB running back Michael Jamerson finished with 113 rushing yards, while Hagens had 49 yards and two scores. Hagens also completed 15 of 37 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Owens, Texas Southern's all-time leading rusher, was a big reason the Golden Lions faced a 31-7 halftime deficit. He scored touchdowns on each of Texas Southern's first three drives to put the Tigers up 21-0. He finished with 146 yards.

UAPB cut the deficit to 21-7 with a 1-yard touchdown run by Johnny Williams two plays after a 43-yard pass from Hagens to Daemon Dawkins.

Texas Southern quarterback Jace Wilson fumbled on the Tigers' next drive, and Arnold recovered it for UAPB, setting up the Golden Lions at the Texas Southern 23. UAPB quickly reached the 1 and called a quarterback sneak on third and goal, looking to score a second straight touchdown.

But Texas Southern linebacker Jacob Williams knocked the ball out of Hagens' hands as he reached the ball toward the goal line.

Safety Canary Simmons scooped it up and ran 96 yards for a touchdown. Instead of trimming the deficit to 7 points, UAPB found itself trailing 28-7. The Tigers later added a field goal on the final play of the first half.

At halftime, Texas Southern was outgaining UAPB 270-109. After the final whistles blew, the Golden Lions had outgained the Tigers 391-337 after scoring more than 24 points for the first time this season.

This win ensured the Golden Lions don't finish without a SWAC win for the first time since rejoining the league in 1997.