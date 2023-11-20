Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov. 2-15 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Nov. 2

Timothy Wayne Conway, 57, and Cynthia Lynn Walker, 56, both of Jacksonville, Fla.

Matthew Gerald Cronin, 26, Rogers, and Veronica Anne Matechik, 25, Gulf Breeze, Fla.

Brett David Haskell, 54, and Teresa Ann Babb, 44, both of Centerton

Craig Leigh Jamison, 48, and Paige Amanda Jamison, 34, both of Springdale

Douglas Carl Jaro, 40, and Kendra Deann Taft, 36, both of Siloam Springs

Austin Lee Marsh, 21, and Madison Marie East, 21, both of Bentonville

Brenton Luke Olson, 29, Joplin, Mo., and Hannah Jean Snow, 28, Diamond, Mo.

Alexander Wayne Parr, 27, and Jessica Leann Lyons, 28, both of Rogers

Angel Perez, 35, and Ana Karen Avelar Cenobio, 34, both of Springdale

Joshua William Urteaga, 32, and Cassie Jonelle Noel, 38, both of Centerton

Ian Arvin Valdez, 22, and Katherine McKenzie Gibbs, 22, both of Bentonville

Clarke Seth Vennerbeck, 29, Rogers, and Tyler Ann Dyer, 26, Redfield

Nov. 3

Stetson Edwin Brant, 25, and Tayla Elizabeth Doolittle, 24, both of St. Joseph, Mo.

Robbie Jack Brown, 31, and Jana Sue Ann Sherman, 31, both of Wagoner, Okla.

William James Brown, 39, and Ijeoma Ogbonnaya Anicho, 43, both of Centerton

Nerissa Renol Caba, 40, and Sittie Roqaiya Diorka Suleik, 31, both of Centerton

Gumercindo Calderon, 55, and Aracely Flores Esparza, 59, both of Rogers

Jacob Wesley Copps, 28, and Hannah JaNae Martin, 25, both of Rogers

Christopher William Dutton, 35, and Kayla Kay Horton, 32, both of Garfield

Tor Donovan Fornelli, 31, and Shelby Ashton Enright, 31, both of Mission, Kan.

Christian E. Galan Nunez, 29, and Maria V. Palacios-Rosales, 32, both of Siloam Springs

Clayton Earl Harp, 45, Springdale, and Jimena Maclovia Fernandez, 48, Siloam Springs

Jesse Bernard Harris, 39, and Katesha Lynnette Schemerhorn, 38, both of Rogers

Caleb Scott Hill, 33, and Catherine Paige Smith, 28, both of Centerton

Robert Roy Hill, 70, and Susan Margaret Zeller, 58, both of Rogers

Ricky Lee Logue, 49, and Tysha Williams, 42, both of Rogers

Rafael Licon Lopez Jr., 45, and Bethany Le Jordan, 45, both of Bentonville

Nicolai Jackson Mitchell, 24, and Courtney Renee Pitts, 23, both of Lowell

Dayten Lane Moses, 27, and Jacinda Catori Kaialani Isbell, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Anthony Robinson, 49, and Courtney Elizabeth Easter, 32, both of Rogers

Royce Allen Smith, 86, Springdale, and Barbara Sue Upshaw, 77, Pea Ridge

Santos Daniel Valladares Moncada, 39, and Celia Marie Garcia Maldonado, 39, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Russell Aubrey Williams, 39, and Amber Nichole Moenning, 38, both of Rogers

Isaac Carson Yaun, 38, and Megan Sue Lee Kirsop, 40, both of Bentonville

Nov. 6

German Rolando Arango Romero, 27, and Eleine Yojana Gamboa, 30, both of Rogers

Cristian Javier Avalos, 25, and Veronica Elizabeth Sibrian-Gomez, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Rithikesh Nath Birudugadda, 31, and Mary Poulina Daniel, 31, both of Centerton

Dylan Lance Bowman, 23, Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Abigail Lynnlee McCain, 23, Bentonville

Benjamin Michael Cook, 24, and Amariah Jade Berry, 24, both of Rogers

Jose De Cortez Jr., 22, and Stacy Emeli Marquez, 22, both of Rogers

Derek Earl Donathan, 36, Bentonville, and Lindsey Rochelle Kluver, 35, Pea Ridge

Andrew Joseph Gregory, 49, and Theresa Pauline Ward, 45, both of Gentry

Richard Trinidad Hernandez, 24, and Colette Tavernier Ackley, 25, both of Springdale

Balazs Zoltan Karath, 33, and Kasey Melinda Mace, 39, both of Bentonville

Curtis Raymond Leich, 37, Edmond, Okla., and Sasha Tennille Davis, 36, Vinita, Okla.

Felix Issac Mandella, 23, and Tanner Joseph Mandella, 26, both of Bella Vista

Alexis Sahid Ortiz, 25, and Daniella Nicole Pina, 24, both of Gentry

Kyle Chaney Osborne, 22, and Paige Elizabeth Harlow, 21, both of Bentonville

Wan Suvannalath, 49, and Tracy Yieng Saechao, 51, both of Springdale

Nov. 7

Mark Anthony Byers, 24, and Elise Marie Gassmann, 21, both of Centerton

William Gerardo Garcia Fino, 29, and Jessica Lee Richmond, 31, both of Lowell

Gerald Wayne Laster, 75, and Janice Elaine Scott, 65, both of Bella Vista

Christopher Claud McLaughlin, 23, and Tiffany Nykole Bradley, 23, both of Gravette

Stephen Ryan Moody, 35, and Elizabeth Scott Lechuga, 40, both of Bella Vista

Clinton Wayne Morgan, 34, and Micah Lee Griffin, 28, both of Skiatook, Okla.

Gerson Jose Perez, 23, and Shequi'lla S. Whitaker, 30, both of Rogers

Clifton Ferdinand Ceonta Phillips, 27, and Rebecca Ann Standard, 26, both of Bossier City, La.

Nov. 8

Joseph L. Boehm, 46, and Emily Gail Barnes, 36, both of Decatur

Jacinto Jaime Estrada, 52, and Marcela Estrada-Sanchez, 51, both of Rogers

Danny Googeg Falansur, 27, and Lesila Vaimoana Ngungutau, 29, both of Lowell

Marvin Marcelino Gonzalez Leon, 48, and Ariella Vega, 41, both of Springdale

Zackery Allan Hartson, 34, Fayetteville, and Amanda Heather Scruggs, 37, Rogers

Justin Dale Lance, 33, and Miranda Erin Duncan, 27, both of Joplin, Mo.

Eamon Jacob Mankle, 27, Fort Worth, Texas, and Erin Marie Prestage, 27, Glen Ellyn, Ill.

Tuyen Hao Nguyen, 51, and Uyen Thithuy To, 49, both of Rogers

Matthew Thomas Olson, 27, and Shelby Nicole Richburg, 29, both of Bentonville

Rafael Rios Osornio, 48, and Dinora Tarin Quintana, 41, both of Siloam Springs

Leonard Joseph Weaver, 69, and Wan Rong Lei , 63, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Nov. 9

Seth Erin Adams, 30, and Macy Ann Huston, 24, both of Edmond, Okla.

Tanner Lawrence Blumhorst, 28, and Magdelynn Mae Schichtl, 26, both of Rogers

Tyler Jack Burchette, 19, and Austyn Lea McCormick, 21, both of Gravette

Johnny Dale Covey, 75, and Irene S. Kelly, 72, both of Pea Ridge

Jackson Yxl Crockett, 25, and Halle Grace Michaelsen, 21, both of Springdale

Jake Andrew Farmer, 28, and Rebecca Anne King, 29, both of Centerton

William Joseph Harmon, 20, and Maggie Michele Hoyt, 19, both of Decatur

Mark Cecil Hull, 28, and Mickaelia Lyenn Hester, 26, both of Bentonville

Rusty Duane Johnson, 34, and Victoria Elizabeth Coy, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Ethan Joseph Melton, 31, and Sterling Skye Mathews, 28, both of Rogers

Keegan Ray Michael, 23, and Madlyn Ezra Linden, 23, both of Gardner, Kan.

Deven Shane Moura, 35, and Cayden Rachelle Gary, 29, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Joshua Campbell Raines, 31, Rogers, and Faviola Barajas, 30, Lowell

Gage Owens Regier, 25, and Meghan Elizabeth Kendall, 24, both of Rogers

Wilmer Ernesto Reyes Merino, 27, Siloam Springs, and Katelynn Mae Smith, 25, Bokoshe, Okla.

Logan Reid Wichert, 28, and Chassteen Courtlynn Long Bergeron, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Nov. 13

Moises Eduardo Aguirre Rivas, 24, Bentonville, and Tania Beatriz Batres, 24, Rogers

Emilio Arroyo, 25, and Maria Felix Vargas Soria, 27, both of Garfield

Dan Mwijukwa Bakalemwa, 30, and Mikayla Cari Wood, 30, both of Rogers

Joseph Riley Bruno, 30, and Elizabeth Taryn Parker, 31, both of Bentonville

Andres Ariel Gomez Cabrera, 28, and Stephanie Areli Palma, 25, both of Lowell

Tyler Michael Johnston, 29, and Emma Grace Tinsley, 30, both of Lowell

Joshua Thomas Katz, 28, Rogers, and Joanna Ruby Kimler, 27, Springdale

John Thomas Redmon, 26, and Claire Andrea Stites, 24, both of Bentonville

William Charles Smith, 76, Centerton, and Irina Semenova, 71, Fayetteville

Russell Bernard Williams, 45, and Tara Marie Adams, 45, both of Rogers

Nov. 14

Forrest J. Booth, 30, and Alexandra V. Boggs, 27, both of Rogers

David Andrew Crowley, 25, and Lauren Elizabeth Markovic, 24, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Mohamed Diaoune, 33, and Hadja Oury Sylla, 32, both of Rogers

Aaron Matthew Kerwood, 25, Yellville, and Willow Victoria Strick, 24, Camden, Del.

Lauraetta Alizabeth Wright, 36, and Damari Monna Peters, 23, both of Lenexa, Kan.

Nov. 15

Jason Fredrick Cline, 29, and Alexanderia Marie Leedle, 26, both of Springdale

Yonatan Alexander De Leon Elias, 38, and Nancy Marisol Garcia Herrera, 35, both of Rogers

Andrew Thomas Gregory, 29, and Jessica Nicole Ford, 36, both of Rogers

Jacob Stephen Hardaway, 33, and Jordan Diann Whetstone, 34, both of Bentonville

Isaac Carey Jones, 20, Garfield, and Macie Claire Enos, 18, Springdale

Dallin Jay Scott, 28, and Mayci Dobson, 30, both of Bentonville