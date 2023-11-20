Craig O’Neill, longtime Arkansas news anchor and broadcaster, to retire Dec. 29

Craig O’Neill, a Little Rock news anchor for THV11, will be retiring this December, the television station announced Monday morning.

He has worked at THV11 for 24 years and will sign off for the last time as the station’s 10 p.m. news anchor on Dec. 29, the news release from THV11 said.

“Yes, I’m retiring and this time I mean it,” O’Neill stated in the release. He was “referring to his delayed retirement announcements in recent years.”

The news anchor has won a regional EMMY and the Edward R. Murrow award for Lifetime Achievement in Broadcast Journalism, the release said. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the NATAS Mid-America Gold Circle for his fifty-plus years in broadcasting.

He has emceed more than 9,000 charity events and has helped raise over $40 million for Arkansas and its communities, according to the news station.

O’Neill graduated from Central High School in 1968 and from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in 1972, according to the news station. His career as a deejay began in 1969 and he became the host of ESPN2 Outdoors in 1995. O’Neill became the stadium announcer for all home football games for the Arkansas Razorbacks in 1997.

“He danced on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, interviewed music icon Dolly Parton, led election coverage with his extensive knowledge of Arkansas politics, and broadcast encouragement from his kitchen table during the pandemic,” the release said.

“Craig’s contributions to Central Arkansas are notable from his undying commitment to improving the lives of Arkansans to his irreverent sense of humor that had us all wanting more,” said Marty Schack, president and general manager at THV11. “He is a treasure to our community and while we may not see him on air after this year, I know that Craig will continue to make an impact on Arkansans young and old.”

THV11 News Director Shayla Teater was also quoted in the release, “Working with Craig is as fun and fulfilling as you might imagine. His passion for reading, for highlighting real Arkansans stories and watching his pure joy as those around grow are my favorite things about him.” Teater adds his “ability to get huge interviews and his incredible writing will be missed, but most of all we will miss his leadership, his zest for life, and his humor.”

“The only thing I’ll say,” O’Neill said, according to the release, “is that it is time to move on and leave THV11 in the capable hands of the strong personalities that grace the 'B.J. Sams Studio' day and night. At THV11, our legacy is our strength.”