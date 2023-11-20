Damgoode Pies to close altogether in Little Rock after Wednesday, owner announces

Less than three weeks after the shuttering of the Damgoode Pies in Hillcrest, founder and owner Jeff Trine says he is closing his other Little Rock location.

Trine announced via the restaurant’s Facebook page on Monday that the remaining capital city pizzeria, 6706 Cantrell. Road, will close after Wednesday.

“We have taken on an enormous debt to survive post-Covid restaurant life, and I am not willing to take on any more,” Trine explained in a video posted Monday morning video on the social media page.

“More importantly, I am now a father of a nearly 2-year-old girl, and I refuse to miss any more of her childhood in the name of saving the company. It’s just not worth it.”

Trine thanks staff and customers who “for nearly 23 years …“have been doing their Damgoodest to weather the storm of the last few years.”

Because of the expected demand on the pizzeria’s small staff, Trine said, during its last two days of operation, Damgoode will limit its delivery area, if things get too busy, will stop taking phone and internet orders. The best way to get fed, he suggested, would be to walk through the front door and order, or call ahead by 3 p.m.

Trine says the Damgoode Pies at 37 E. Center St., Fayetteville, which has operated under a franchise, will remain in business.



