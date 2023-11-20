Former Michigan State O-lineman commits to Hogs

Former Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock committed to Arkansas on Monday.

Blackstock, 6-5 and 315 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal Oct. 24 while taking advantage of a 30-day window opened to players after Mel Tucker was fired as Michigan State's head coach.

He chose Arkansas over Ole Miss, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska and North Carolina State. He visited Fayetteville on Nov. 11 for the Auburn game.

“Why not Arkansas? You have the best offensive line coach in Sam Pittman as the head coach and [offensive line] Coach [Cody] Kennedy with another set of eyes; great combo,” said Blackstock, who plans to move to Arkansas on Dec. 18.

Blackstock was a standout at Newton High School in Covington, Ga., prior to enrolling at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, where he was a first-team Junior College All-American in 2022.

He was rated the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the No. 6 overall prospect in the junior college ranks by On3.com's industry rankings before signing with Michigan State last December.

Blackstock made official visits to Ole Miss and North Carolina State prior to Arkansas.

He said he is confident the Razorbacks will get back to winning ways next season, and said the community, the people and the passion of the Arkansas fans also helped make his decision.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.