HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 13 weeks

We've talked all year about the Big Four in Class 7A -- Fayetteville, Bryant, Conway and Bentonville.

And, sure enough, they're the last four teams standing.

In Friday's semifinals, No. 5 Conway travels to No. 1 Fayetteville, and No. 7 Bentonville is at No. 3 Bryant.

Fayetteville is No. 1 overall and in Class 7A in our final poll of the season. Fayetteville posted a 30-24 victory over Fort Smith Southside on Friday night. Once it gets this late in the season, we let the teams do all the talking on the field.

Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A following a 56-14 victory over Mountain Home, and Little Rock Parkview is No. 1 in Class 5A after a 35-6 win over Little Rock Mills.

Warren is No. 1 in Class 4A following a 28-21 victory over Bauxite, Prescott is No. 1 in Class 3A after a 7-6 win over Fordyce, and Carlisle is No. 1 in Class 2A following a 27-20 victory over Hector.

Here are the updated rankings:

Overall

1. Fayetteville

2. Little Rock Parkview

3. Bryant

4. Greenwood

5. Conway

6. Benton

7. Bentonville

8. Shiloh Christian

9. Little Rock Christian

10. Warren

Class 7A

1. Fayetteville

2. Bryant

3. Conway

4. Bentonville

5. Rogers

Class 6A

1. Greenwood

2. Benton

3. Little Rock Christian

4. Pulaski Academy

5. Marion

Class 5A

1. Little Rock Parkview

2. Shiloh Christian

3. Pine Bluff

4. Camden Fairview

5. Valley View

Class 4A

1. Warren

2. Harding Academy

3. Elkins

4. Arkadelphia

5. Rivercrest

Class 3A

1. Prescott

2. Salem

3. Camden Harmony Grove

4. Booneville

5. Glen Rose

Class 2A

1. Carlisle

2. East Poinsett County

3. Bigelow

4. Marked Tree

5. Murfreesboro