That's on Republicans

I have two comments and a question.

The Republicans are complaining about the deficit and the debt. I believe they have no right to do so, as the deficit is a Republican creation due to the irresponsible tax cuts for the rich under Donald Trump, George W. Bush, and Ronald Reagan. Their goal is to make the rich richer and the poor poorer. The last president to show a balanced budget was Bill Clinton. The Republicans impeached him. The last Republican to show a surplus was Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s. No Republican president since has done so. Think about that.

The uprising on Jan. 6, 2021, was sedition. The aim was to overthrow the election and install Donald Trump as dictator. This was nothing less than a failed fascist coup attempt. There were no liberals or Democrats involved. It was entirely a conservative and Republican operation. This is not the Republican Party of my parents and grandparents. This is something else, and not a good thing.

Lastly, I have a question for the MAGA crowd: If you remove us vermin (Trump's word) from society, who will you blame for your failings and shortcomings?

JAMES B. SAWYER

Fayetteville

Can't find the vaccine

While the CDC recommended the updated covid shots for everyone 6 months and older back in September, these new vaccines are still impossible to find for children under 3. As of Nov. 15, vaccines.gov lists no locations within 100 miles of Little Rock offering the shots for this age group. If there are still zero options in the capital city, which would presumably be one of the easiest places to find the shots, how are parents here and in rural areas supposed to protect our youngest Arkansans with winter quickly approaching?

Whatever the source of this problem might be, it needs to be resolved and soon.

SCOTT CHRISTIAN

Little Rock

Holiday with family

Thanksgiving is a time for family, both born and created. How will you spend the day? Tell us if you haven't had a letter printed in the 30 days preceding Nov. 23, and we'll do our best to get it in.

Keep it under 300 words, and send it by email to voices@arkansasonline.com; or through our Voices form at arkansasonline.com/contact/voicesform. The deadline for Thanksgiving letters is 5 p.m. Tuesday.