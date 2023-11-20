Man killed in southwest Little Rock shooting early Monday

Today at 9:11 a.m.

by Remington Miller

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

A man was killed in a shooting near the intersection of Baseline Road and Geyer Springs Road early Monday morning, the Little Rock Police Department said.

Officers were responding to the intersection after reports of a shooting just after midnight, the Police Department said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Responding officers found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the post said.  The identity of the deceased and the exact location of the shooting were not immediately released. 

The investigation is ongoing. 