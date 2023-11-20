Man killed in southwest Little Rock shooting early Monday

A man was killed in a shooting near the intersection of Baseline Road and Geyer Springs Road early Monday morning, the Little Rock Police Department said.

Officers were responding to the intersection after reports of a shooting just after midnight, the Police Department said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Responding officers found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the post said. The identity of the deceased and the exact location of the shooting were not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.