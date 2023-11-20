Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken in the Disney series "Hannah Montana," said his public intoxication and theft case has been dismissed. "Thank you guys for standing with me during this time, want to thank you all for listening and being there. Sry couldn't talk about it. Had to wait till the truth came out," Musso wrote Friday on Instagram. Rockwall, Texas, police received a 911 call from someone "reporting a disturbance at a hotel" Aug. 26. Officers were told a person who appeared to be drunk had entered the hotel and stolen a bag of chips from its food market. In addition to showing "signs of intoxication," the 32-year-old also had several outstanding traffic warrants. Ultimately, Musso was arrested, spent the night in jail and was released on $1,000 bond the next day. He denied the accusations. But a representative for the Rockwall Municipal Court told Entertainment Weekly Friday while the intoxication and theft charges had been dropped, Musso still must deal with charges of having an expired registration, failing to display a driver's license and violating a promise to appear in court. Those additional charges were not listed on the original arrest report, Entertainment Weekly said. It was unclear whether Musso or the court representative was correct.

K-pop superstar Rose said Friday at a mental health awareness event hosted by first lady Jill Biden that it's important for the world to understand that famous people grapple with emotional struggles, too. "I think that would be very great, for everybody who works under the public eye," she said, perched on a slate gray couch at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, Calif. Rose, a part of the supergroup BLACKPINK, said having a large social media following makes her feel vulnerable, particularly when people are critical. "I do feel like some of the things I do is just never enough, and no matter how hard I work on something, there's always gonna be somebody who has their own opinion or who enjoy taking control of the narrative," she said. "And so, that comes to me as a sense of loneliness." The event was moderated by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the event. Kim Keon Hee, the first lady of South Korea, Rachael Marape, the spouse of the prime minister of Papua New Guinea, and Louise Araneta-Marcos, the first lady of the Philippines, also attended.