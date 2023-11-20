New ramp adds access to Saline River

Anglers and boaters in south Arkansas now have convenient access to the Saline River just south of Warren after the completion of an improved concrete boat ramp by Bradley County and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The project was approved by the commission in June as one of many access upgrades for boaters. It was funded by Marine Fuel Tax money. The project was estimated at $250,000 and will allow access on the west side of the Saline River, according to a news release.

Before its construction, boaters would have to drive to Ashley or Drew counties to access this portion of the river. The AGFC contracted a 14-foot wide concrete boat ramp to be poured and purchased riprap rock to stabilize the shoreline around the ramp.

A Bradley County construction crew pushed the completed concrete slab ramp into the water and placed the riprap as part of their matching donation.

AGFC Fisheries Supervisor Tyler Thomsen said this stretch of the river provides excellent fishing for bream, bass and especially catfish in this portion of the state.

"The water can get pretty shallow in some stretches of the Saline in dry seasons, so adding this access gives anglers one more option to launch their boat in water that's difficult to reach during some parts of the year," he said.

The ramp can be reached by heading east for 2.5 miles on Bradley County Road 339 from Arkansas 8, 1.2 miles south of Sumpter.